SARS confirms Ramaphosa, Phala Phala are 'compliant' taxpayers

Juniour Khumalo
Outside President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm.
Yeshiel Panchia
  • The SA Revenue Service says President Cyril Ramaphosa and his companies are tax compliant. 
  • SARS released the information after the president and his companies requested that their tax compliance status be made public. 
  • SARS told the DA that there was no record that Hazim Mustafa, the Sudanese businessman who paid $580 000 in cash to Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm, had declared the money. 

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) on Tuesday revealed that President Cyril Ramaphosa and his companies - Ntaba Nyoni Estate, a sprawling 5 100-hectare livestock farm, and Ntaba Nyoni Feedlot - "are compliant with their tax obligations to date".

SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter made the announcement following "considerable public interest and concern" in the president's tax affairs. He added that Ramaphosa and the two entities gave SARS consent to make a public statement on their tax compliance. 

Kieswetter said, "Based on this approach, the taxpayers in question have over the years been selected for audit by SARS well ahead of the start of media publications concerning the companies, and this has continued since then."

He added that "to date, audits have been concluded without any adverse tax findings; SARS wishes to confirm that the taxpayers are compliant with their tax obligations to date."

The SARS commissioner was adamant that at no stage was he approached by Ramaphosa, or anyone on his behalf, "with any request related to his personal and/or the business entities in question".

In taking this exceptional step to disclose the president's tax status, Kieswetter also encouraged other high-profile political office bearers and leaders in society to consider taking this proactive step as part of their commitment to transparency. 

He said:

This would go a long way towards building confidence in our country’s institutions.

Ramaphosa's request comes after the DA shared a response from SARS to a Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) application it filed in December about whether Hazim Mustafa, the Sudanese businessman who paid $580 000 in cash to Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm, had declared the amount.  

In its response to the DA, SARS said it could not find any proof that Mustafa declared the cash he brought into the country in December 2019.

Mustafa said he handed over $580 000 in cash to an employee, Sylvester Ndlovu, at Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm on Christmas Day in 2019. However, he never collected the buffaloes he claimed to have bought. 

According to Ramaphosa, Ndlovu moved the money out of a safe in the main building on the farm and stashed it under sofa cushions in the president's house.

In the early hours of 9 February 2020, burglars gained access to the property and made off with an undisclosed amount of dollars.


