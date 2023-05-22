1h ago

Share

Ntshavheni, who heads the Presidency's state security ministry, off to Russia for 'security matters'

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni
Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni
GCIS
  • Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is headed to Russia. 
  • Ntshavheni will be attending a high-level security meeting in Russia as South Africa faces increasing fallout on its non-aligned stance on the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. 
  • The minister has also sent high-level officials to Ukraine as part of preparations for a peace mission by African leaders to Ukraine and Russia. 

Following weeks of scrutiny on the government's stance on the conflict in Ukraine, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, is headed to Russia this week for a high-level security meeting. 

Ntshavheni will attend a three-day meeting in Moscow which her department has described as routine. 

The meeting is expected to be attended by high-level officials and will discuss "security matters, general trends in the international security situation including global security". 

Ntshavheni, whose departmental responsibility includes the Ministry of State Security, is expected to engage Russian authorities on the peacekeeping mission by African leaders who hope to try and end the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. 

The African leaders' peace mission to Russia and Ukraine was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week after consultation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. 

READ | There is a 'false impression' that SA has adopted an anti-US stance, says Ntshavheni

Ntshavheni has already sent "high-level" officials from the presidency to Ukraine in preparation for the peace mission. 

The African leaders' mission will involve Zambia, Senegal, Congo, Uganda, Egypt and South Africa. 

Ramaphosa said Putin and Zelensky had agreed to meet the African delegation in the trip expected to take place in June. 

For the past few weeks, the government has tried to clean up its image after a political firestorm was created when US ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety, accused the country of supplying weapons to Russia. 

Want to discuss hotly debated topics with someone from across the world? Sign up for our global dialogue programme and get matched for a conversation

Ntshavheni has vigorously defended the government's non-aligned stance on the conflict in Ukraine and Russia's invasion of the country. 

She said a false impression had been created that South Africa had adopted an anti-US stance. 

While addressing her department's budget vote in Parliament last week, Ntshavheni said the end of the conflict was necessary for Ukraine, Russia, and the world.

She said the war had caused a rise in food prices and inflation, further impacting the cost of living.

"South Africa will continue to support the efforts to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine; as a country and a global player, we believe that such a conflict should be ended through peaceful negotiations and engagement and not through South Africa taking sides," the minister said. 

Her visit to Russia will take place from 23 to 25 May. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosakhumbudzo ntshavenirussiaukraineconflictpoliticswar
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should SA government take a hard line on the consumption of Prime Hydration in schools?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, let’s avoid becoming a nanny state
49% - 2440 votes
Yes, the pupils are getting out of hand
51% - 2547 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
LISTEN LIVE | Herman Mashaba's buy-ography: Inside ActionSA leader's deceptive R12.5m book deal

57m ago

LISTEN LIVE | Herman Mashaba's buy-ography: Inside ActionSA leader's deceptive R12.5m book deal
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope

17 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA

15 May

LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.30
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
24.04
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
20.88
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.81
+1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.9%
Platinum
1,076.36
+0.4%
Palladium
1,516.43
+1.0%
Gold
1,977.10
-0.1%
Silver
23.85
-0.0%
Brent Crude
75.58
-0.4%
Top 40
72,761
-0.3%
All Share
77,973
-0.3%
Resource 10
68,570
-1.2%
Industrial 25
108,267
-0.2%
Financial 15
14,951
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in...

19 May

'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in class by day for degree
Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first

17 May

Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first
'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain...

17 May

'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain surgery
WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants

15 May

WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

09 May

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo