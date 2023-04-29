50m ago

Siya Kolisi, Desiree Ellis, Tracy Chapman among 32 bestowed national orders by Ramaphosa

Juniour Khumalo
Desiree Ellis receive The Order of Ikhamanga in Gold from Cyril Ramaphosa at the announcement of the 2023 National Order Awards.
Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa has bestowed national orders on 32 citizens and eminent foreign nationals who have contributed towards improving the lives of South Africans. 
  • Among those honoured were Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, Banyana coach Desiree Ellis and Jamaican musician Peter Tosh. 
  • Ramaphosa did not explain the exclusion of three individuals from receiving national orders.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday bestowed national orders on 32 citizens and eminent foreign nationals who contributed towards the advancement of democracy and making a significant impact on improving other people's lives.

Among those who received the highest accolades the country can bestow on its citizens are Springbok captain and Rugby World Cup winner Siya Kolisi, Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis and Jamaican reggae musician Peter Tosh. 

Kolisi's order was accepted by his wife, Rachel, as he was scheduled to go under the knife on Friday following a knee injury.

American music artist Tracy Chapman was also awarded. 

In his address, Ramaphosa said the 33 individuals had one thing in common and that was striving to do the right thing.

He added: "They did what they did, said what they said, and acted the way they did not for prestige or fame, nor for recognition or reward, but because it was the right thing to do. In doing the right thing, their actions had a lasting and enduring impact and lived on long after them."

"Those who are receiving national orders embody the founding values of the South African Republic, namely the achievement of equality, the advancement of human rights and freedoms, and perhaps most importantly of all, human dignity." The Order of Mendi for bravery was awarded to three South Africans who lost their lives saving others.

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 28: Siya Kolisiâ??
Siya Kholisi's wife, Rachel, receives The Order of Ikhamanga in Gold from Cyril Ramaphosa oh Siya's behalf.

Sister Mary Anne Thôle was awarded the Order of Mendi in silver for her selfless act to save others that led to her losing her life.

On 1 April 2007, at the age of 35, Thôle died while trying to rescue patients from a hospital fire. 

Special report | Goodnews24! Stories of SA's everyday heroes

The straw roof of Duduza Hospice caught fire from a suspected cigarette that had been discarded by one of the patients. 

The silver order was also bestowed posthumously to Kgomotso Thomas for his heroic rescue of two Sol Plaatje University students from drowning in George, the Western Cape, four years ago.

Thomas was an official at the Northern Cape Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture at the time of his death. He and the students were in George as part of the National Library Funda Mzansi Championship. 

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 28: Mfundi Vundla r
Mfundi Vundla receives The Order of Ikhamanga in Gold from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Denver Kok was the third recipient of the Order of Mendi for bravery in silver for his selfless and heroic actions in saving the lives of commuters who were in danger, and through this courageous deed, he paid the ultimate price to ensure the survival of other people.

Order of Luthuli

The Order of Luthuli recognised eminent scholars, liberation fighters, and activists who risked their lives to intensify the voice of the oppressed during apartheid.

The order in silver was bestowed posthumously to Molly Bellhouse Blackburn, Moki Jacob Bonisile Cekisani, Ethel de Keyser, and Ebrahim Ismail Ebrahim.

Order of Ikhamanga

Recognising South Africans who excelled in the arts, culture, literature, music, journalism, and sport, Ramaphosa bestowed the order of Ikhamanga in gold on Ellis for leading Banyana Banyana to victory in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, and Kolisi received the gold order for his leadership and contribution to rugby and also being the first black person to captain the Springboks.

National Orders
President Cyril Ramaphosa with some of the recipients of the National Orders on Friday.

Mfundi Vundla received the silver order for his sterling work in the South African television and film industry.

Full list of recipients:
The order of Mendi: 

In Silver: 
Denver Kok (Posthumous). 
Sister Mary Anne Thôle (Posthumous).
Kgomotso Thomas (Posthumous).

The order of Ikhamanga: 
In Gold:
Mono Arthur Sipho Badela.
Desiree Ellis.
Siyamthanda ‘Siya’ Kolisi.
Solomon Popoli Linda (Posthumous).
Bokwe James Mafuna.
 
In Silver: 
Bongiwe Dhlomo-Mautloa.
Keith Adrian Gottschalk.
Mthuthuzeli Ben Nomoyi (Posthumous).
Mfundi Vundla.

In bronze:
John Arthur Black.
Warren Neil Eva.
Dr Matodzi Irene Mawela.
  
The order of the baobab:

In gold:
Dr Jiyana Mbere.
Prof Ephraim Thibedi Mokgokong.
Simon Deliweyo Ngcobo.
 

In silver: 
Dr Solomon Boyce Isaac Lefakane.
Phuti Ragophala.
Cornelius Ruald Strydom.

The order of Luthuli

In gold:  

Ethel de Keyser (Posthumous).
Ismail Ebrahim Ebrahim (Posthumous).
 
In silver:
Molly Bellhouse Blackburn (Posthumous).
Moki Jacob Bonisile Cekisani.

The order of Mapungube

In bronze:
Aboubaker Ebrahim Dangor.
Dr Vhahangwele Masindi.

The order of the companions of Tambo

In silver:
Tracy Chapman (United States of America).
Christabel Gurney (United Kingdom).
Thomas Oliver Newnham – Posthumous (New Zealand).
Peter Tosh (Winston Hubert McIntosh) – Posthumous (Jamaica).
Ruth Weiss (Germany).


