South Africa and UAE tag team in attempt to extradite Gupta brothers

The South African and United Arabs Emirates have coordinated to extradite Rajesh and Atul Gupta.

This arrangement comes after the Emirati officials only disclosed to South African authorities in April that the brothers had appeared in court in February.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola announced that a task team from both countries would start their mission to conduct a successful extradition on 15 June.

South Africa and the United Arab Emirates government have formed a joint task team.

After meeting with UAE's minister of justice, Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, on Monday, the two states have ironed out issues following South Africa's failed extradition application request in April.

The Gupta brothers are wanted in South Africa in connection with a wide range of charges, including fraud, corruption and money laundering relating to state capture.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Department of Justice and Correctional Service said Minister Ronald Lamola had met with the UAE minister and raised concerns about the status of the Guptas' extradition process.

According to the statement, the objective of the meeting was to "enhance" partnership and cooperation with the UAE for "mutual legal assistance and extradition matters".

The statement read:

The meeting also dealt with the Gupta extradition processes. During the meeting, Minister Lamola expressed his concerns about the status of fugitives and the court's findings. He suggested measures that could be taken to facilitate successful extradition and emphasised that this is a matter of national interest for South Africa.

"The UAE has put in place all the necessary measures to meet its international obligations and assist and support South Africa in its quest to bring justice to the Republic of South Africa and the UAE."

The meeting decided on a technical joint task team that will meet on 15 June to bring a fresh extradition request.

According to the statement, the task team will allow the countries to collaborate closely, ensuring the fair administration of justice.

It added that the establishment of the task team was a "positive step towards strengthening the partnership and achieving shared goals".News24 previously reported that the South African government was left in the dark by the Emirati authorities, who did notify them about the Gupta brothers' appearances in court on 13 February.

