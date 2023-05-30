Tshwane cholera outbreak source still unknown as municipality continues to deploy water tankers

There have been 23 deaths reported from the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal.

City of Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink says the main source of the outbreak is still unknown.

The City has over 88 water tankers operating in the area to provide free clean water to communities.

The source of the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal remains unknown despite over a hundred water samples retrieved from various water sources across Tshwane.

There have been 23 deaths recorded and 114 cases of cholera reported by the City of Tshwane and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

The 23 deaths were reported in Gauteng, and one was reported in the Free State.

The metro said it was still too early to determine whether cholera cases had decreased or increased in the past two weeks. No deaths had been reported in the past 24 hours.

Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink said the City was still at pains to continue testing water supplies to detect the source of the cholera outbreak.

He had previously said that water tests showed no sign of cholera in the City's supply and Rooiwal treatment plant.

On Tuesday, Brink gave the latest update on what the metro was doing to find the source of the outbreak and alleviate the stress caused to the Hammanskraal community. He said 157 water samples were taken from various sources, including schools, funeral parlours, streams and people.

The source of 45 of the samples came back negative.

So far, the City had deployed water tanks to communities so residents could have access to clean water.

There are 88 tankers with permits operating in the area.



Brink said any reports of illegally operating water tankers would be dealt with. The authorised water tankers are only permitted to source water from four designated fire hydrants and no other unauthorised source.

The water from these hydrants had been tested for cholera.

At the weekend, it emerged that some water tank operators were illegally overpricing the water supply.

Brink said no community should pay for water; that permits regulated the financing of water takers; and that the City was responsible for payments of water supplied to communities.



"The water we provide through tankers is free; the City of Tshwane and contractors are not allowed to charge for water. There should be no selling of water without a permit. We do not have evidence of tankers being abused," Brinks said.

The City spends over R300 million on water tankers each year, according to Brink.

Brink last week met with Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu to discuss national government assistance for the renovation of the Rooiwal treatment plant.



The plant needs R2.5 billion for complete renovations.

Brink said some form of partnership was reached with Mchunu, but he was reluctant to give details on what type of assistance the national government would make to fast-track renovations at Rooiwal.

National Treasury will need to agree to any form of additional revenue, Brink said.



