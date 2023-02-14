1h ago

Tshwane mayor's two conflicting resignation letters cause legal dilemma for DA, coalition partners

Zintle Mahlati
Randall Williams has resigned as Tshwane mayor.
PHOTO: Deon Raath/Gallo Images
  • Randall Williams resigned as Tshwane mayor on Monday, but later shifted his resignation date to 28 February.
  • Tshwane Speaker Murunwa Makwarela will have to seek legal opinion on whether this is allowed as the EFF insists Williams is no longer the mayor.
  • The DA, in consultation with its coalition partners, will have to decide who will replace Williams as mayor.

City of Tshwane Speaker Murunwa Makwarela will have to seek legal opinion on whether it is legal for Randall Williams to change the date of his initial resignation as Tshwane mayor.

Williams announced in a letter that Monday, 13 February was his final day as mayor.

A media release later stated that Williams' resignation would be effective from 28 February. This meant that two resignation letters existed.

A meeting held by coalition partners on Monday night resolved that Makwarela should seek legal opinion on the issue.

The meeting was held by the DA and its coalition partners – the IFP, Cope, DA, ACDP, ActionSA and the FF Plus. It was initially diarised to discuss the issues plaguing the coalition in the Tshwane metro, but Williams' resignation dominated the discussions.

"The coalition dealt with the views over the two resignation letters received from Mayor Williams, recognising that it is the legally defined role of the speaker to obtain the necessary legal advice on this matter and its implications. The coalition shall await his ruling in this respect," they said in a statement on Tuesday.

Earlier, the EFF indicated that it would accept 13 February as Williams' final day in office. The EFF said it was illegal for Williams to change his resignation date.

"Mr Williams should understand as a legal practitioner that his assertions are illegal, unsubstantiated and inconsistent with the powers vested in the municipal council to elect a mayor once a vacancy exists," EFF Tshwane regional leader Obakeng Ramabodu said.

The EFF has demanded that the speaker call an urgent council meeting to elect a mayor.

The coalition oversight group, which party leaders attend, has welcomed Williams' resignation as the best step to stabilise the coalition. 

The group said the focus should shift to saving the City of Tshwane's financial outlook, especially considering the poor audit outcome by the Auditor-General (AG). The AG found that the City had no clear guidelines for keeping track of irregular expenditure of more than R10 billion.

The coalition group said:

The focus of this group of political parties shifted immediately to the imperative of electing a suitable mayor that can provide the leadership required to address the serious issues facing the residents of Tshwane. Clear steps have been outlined about how the AG's audit findings will be addressed, for which political leadership will be essential.

The coalition agreement gives the DA the prerogative to choose Williams' replacement from among its members.

News24 has been informed that the party may be considering a member of Parliament, Cilliers Brink, as the new Tshwane mayor. Brink serves as the DA spokesperson on cooperative governance and traditional affairs in Parliament.

The DA will have to pitch a candidate that its coalition partners will support.

In a statement on Monday, Gauteng Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Mzi Khumalo said financial management in the City had "collapsed" under Williams. Khumalo said the governance challenges in the City of Tshwane had "rendered the municipality incapable of discharging its constitutional mandate and responsibility".

"We have noted the adverse findings on the unauthorised, wasteful and fruitless expenditure while the communities faced service delivery challenges. We urge the City of Tshwane to improve service delivery for the benefit of communities.

"The MEC urges the political parties in the City of Tshwane to ensure that there is stability in the municipality and that the municipal council prioritises the election of a new executive mayor," said Khumalo. He added that a mayor and mayoral committee needed to be appointed soon to deal with the governance challenges in the City.

 - Additional reporting by Bongekile Macupe

