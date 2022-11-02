Warring Ethiopian government and Tigray forces sign landmark agreement to 'silence the guns'

The Ethiopian government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front signed an agreement to end war in the northern region of Tigray.

This was after 10 days of peace talks facilitated by former president of Nigeria Olusegun Obasanjo.

As part of the agreement, both sides will cease hostilities and put down their weapons.

After 10 days of what was described as "intense” peace talks, a cessation of hostilities agreement was signed on Wednesday between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People's Liberation Force (TPLF) to end the war in the northern Ethiopian region of Tigray.



The agreement to stop ongoing killings came two years after the start of the war that claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of Ethiopians.

The agreement was signed at the African Union-facilitated talks held in Pretoria, which were led by former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo and included former Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta and former South African deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka.

"Today is the beginning of a new dawn for Ethiopia, for the Horn of Africa and indeed for Africa as a whole. Let me hasten to thank God for this new dawn. We are seeing in practice and actualisation what we have tried to achieve for ourselves over the years – African solutions for African problems,” Obasanjo said at the signing of the agreement.

The press briefing on the Ethiopian/Tigrayan peace talks gets underway in Pretoria. Former presidents Obasanjo, Kenyatta and former SA deputy president Mlambo-Ngcuka are in attendance. #EthiopianPeaceTalks @News24 @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/lBxN3oU1kv — Juniour Khumalo (@JKwritingz) November 2, 2022

As part of the agreement, both sides agreed to end the ongoing conflict, which researchers have said claimed the lives of close to half a million people in two years.

"The two parties in the Ethiopian conflict have formally agreed to the cessation of hostilities as well as to systematic, orderly, smooth, and coordinated disarmament, restoration of law and order, restoration of services, unhindered access to humanitarian supplies, protection of civilians especially women, children, and other vulnerable groups, among other areas of agreement.

The agreement also takes care of assurance of security for all concerned within and outside Ethiopia,” Obasanjo said.

The agreement was signed by representatives from the Ethiopian government and the TPLF.

"We have agreed to permanently silence the guns and end the two years of conflict in northern Ethiopia,” the parties said in their joint statement.

Both parties conceded that the conflict brought a tragic loss of lives and livelihoods.

"We have also agreed on a detailed programme of disarmament, demobilisation, and reintegration of the TPLF combatants, taking into account the security situation on the ground," they said as part of the agreement.

They noted:

We have agreed that the government of Ethiopia will further enhance its collaboration with humanitarian agencies to continue expediting aid to all those in need of assistance. We have agreed to implement transitional measures that include the restoration of constitutional order in the Tigray region, a framework for the settlement of political differences, and a Transitional justice policy framework to ensure accountability, truth, reconciliation, and healing.

Both delegations committed to implementing the undertaking without delay.

Kenyatta said the high-level panel, which facilitated the talks, stood ready to assist with the implementation of the agreement signed.

“Solutions to the problems of Ethiopia lie in the hands of the people of Ethiopia,” he said.

As part of the agreement, the parties agreed that the Ethiopian National Defence Force would be seen as the only legitimate defence force of the country.

The parties have also agreed for external humanitarian assistance to be allowed into the war-torn region.

A representative from the Ethiopian delegation thanks the three former leaders that facilitated the talks as well as Ramaphosa and South Africans at large #EthiopianPeaceTalks @TeamNews24 @News24 pic.twitter.com/p5Pc2sAnkn — Juniour Khumalo (@JKwritingz) November 2, 2022

Mlambo-Nquka said that the main thrust of the agreement was aimed at silencing the guns and ending the killings.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor, who hosted the talks, said she was the “most relieved person in the room” following the signing of the agreement.

"When the AU approached us [South Africa], I had to think very hard on the matter. I was initially extremely reluctant, but when I approached President Cyril Ramaphosa, he said, of course, we have to do it, it is our duty to ensure that stability is restored."

The agreement was hailed by the African Union and observer missions, including the United Nations, as an effort to end ongoing killings.



