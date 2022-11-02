18m ago

add bookmark

Warring Ethiopian government and Tigray forces sign landmark agreement to 'silence the guns'

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo and Qaanitah Hunter
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Refugees from the Tigray region of Ethiopia wait to be transferred to a camp with more infrastructure at a UNHCR reception area in the east Sudanese border village of Hamdayet.
Refugees from the Tigray region of Ethiopia wait to be transferred to a camp with more infrastructure at a UNHCR reception area in the east Sudanese border village of Hamdayet.
Byron Smith, Getty Images
  • The Ethiopian government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front signed an agreement to end war in the northern region of Tigray. 
  • This was after 10 days of peace talks facilitated by former president of Nigeria Olusegun Obasanjo. 
  • As part of the agreement, both sides will cease hostilities and put down their weapons. 

After 10 days of what was described as "intense” peace talks, a cessation of hostilities agreement was signed on Wednesday between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People's Liberation Force (TPLF) to end the war in the northern Ethiopian region of Tigray. 

The agreement to stop ongoing killings came two years after the start of the war that claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of Ethiopians. 

The agreement was signed at the African Union-facilitated talks held in Pretoria, which were led by former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo and included former Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta and former South African deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka. 

"Today is the beginning of a new dawn for Ethiopia, for the Horn of Africa and indeed for Africa as a whole. Let me hasten to thank God for this new dawn. We are seeing in practice and actualisation what we have tried to achieve for ourselves over the years – African solutions for African problems,” Obasanjo said at the signing of the agreement.

As part of the agreement, both sides agreed to end the ongoing conflict, which researchers have said claimed the lives of close to half a million people in two years. 

"The two parties in the Ethiopian conflict have formally agreed to the cessation of hostilities as well as to systematic, orderly, smooth, and coordinated disarmament, restoration of law and order, restoration of services, unhindered access to humanitarian supplies, protection of civilians especially women, children, and other vulnerable groups, among other areas of agreement.

The agreement also takes care of assurance of security for all concerned within and outside Ethiopia,” Obasanjo said. 

READ | Tigray conflict talks: Ethiopia threatens to cut ties with countries pushing 'sinister political agenda'

The agreement was signed by representatives from the Ethiopian government and the TPLF. 

"We have agreed to permanently silence the guns and end the two years of conflict in northern Ethiopia,” the parties said in their joint statement. 

Both parties conceded that the conflict brought a tragic loss of lives and livelihoods. 

"We have also agreed on a detailed programme of disarmament, demobilisation, and reintegration of the TPLF combatants, taking into account the security situation on the ground," they said as part of the agreement. 

They noted:

We have agreed that the government of Ethiopia will further enhance its collaboration with humanitarian agencies to continue expediting aid to all those in need of assistance. We have agreed to implement transitional measures that include the restoration of constitutional order in the Tigray region, a framework for the settlement of political differences, and a Transitional justice policy framework to ensure accountability, truth, reconciliation, and healing.

Both delegations committed to implementing the undertaking without delay.

Kenyatta said the high-level panel, which facilitated the talks, stood ready to assist with the implementation of the agreement signed. 

“Solutions to the problems of Ethiopia lie in the hands of the people of Ethiopia,” he said. 

As part of the agreement, the parties agreed that the Ethiopian National Defence Force would be seen as the only legitimate defence force of the country. 

The parties have also agreed for external humanitarian assistance to be allowed into the war-torn region. 

Mlambo-Nquka said that the main thrust of the agreement was aimed at silencing the guns and ending the killings.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor, who hosted the talks, said she was the “most relieved person in the room” following the signing of the agreement. 

"When the AU approached us [South Africa], I had to think very hard on the matter. I was initially extremely reluctant, but when I approached President Cyril Ramaphosa, he said, of course, we have to do it, it is our duty to ensure that stability is restored."

The agreement was hailed by the African Union and observer missions, including the United Nations, as an effort to end ongoing killings. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dircoautigrayethiopiapolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should out of form Proteas captain Temba Bavuma be dropped for Thursday's T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No - He is our captain and dips in form happen to everyone.
23% - 1409 votes
Yes - Temba is nowhere right now and he needs to stand down if we are to have any chance of winning.
77% - 4695 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'

20 Oct

PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.23
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.78
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.93
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.62
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,639.58
-0.5%
Silver
19.34
-1.5%
Palladium
1,857.50
-1.4%
Platinum
941.00
-0.8%
Brent Crude
94.65
+1.9%
Top 40
60,513
-0.5%
All Share
67,123
-0.4%
Resource 10
62,989
+0.0%
Industrial 25
79,607
-1.1%
Financial 15
15,558
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Cat's nine lives intact after Cape Town firefighter rescues it from...

3h ago

FEEL GOOD | Cat's nine lives intact after Cape Town firefighter rescues it from telephone pole
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
PICS | Keeping it wheel: Gugulethu goes gaga for go-karts

9h ago

PICS | Keeping it wheel: Gugulethu goes gaga for go-karts
He sold ice cream to pay for his school uniform – now this Rhodes University...

16h ago

He sold ice cream to pay for his school uniform – now this Rhodes University lecturer is about to start his doctorate
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22305.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo