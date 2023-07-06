WATCH | Essop Pahad spent final days with grandchildren, says son at funeral

Essop Pahad could not do the things he enjoyed during his final days, such as going outside.

So says his son who gave an emotional tribute to the former minister.

Paul Mashatile said Pahad enjoyed reading while in exile.

After reading his father's obituary, Govan Pahad spoke about how Essop Pahad, in the final months of his life, could not "do a lot of the things that he enjoyed", such as going to the garden of his Randburg home and soaking up the sun.

Govan spoke at Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg on Thursday after his father died earlier in the day and was buried within 24 hours according to Muslim rites.

He said when his father became ill, he spent his days lying in bed, unable to take in the nature he enjoyed.

"But when his friends and family would come and visit, his face would always light up.

"And every day his grandchildren would come and visit him, and they would run into [his] room and smile and hug their Papa and tell him that they loved him," a visibly emotional Govan added.

Essop Pahad had two children and five grandchildren.

Govan said:

It was something that brought joy and happiness at the very end of his life, no matter how weak and sick he was feeling. He would always be so happy to see his grandchildren.

He added his father "had strong anti-racist principles and a genuine concern for all human beings, regardless of race, class or religion".



Looking at the grandchildren seated flat on the ground in front of Acting President Paul Mashatile in the front row, Govan, who could not hold back his tears, said: "Thank you very much to all of you for making your Papa feel very special."

Mashatile gave the main eulogy for President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is on a working visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He said Essop enjoyed his time in the decades he spent in exile after being banned in 1964 for his involvement with the SACP in the fight against the apartheid regime.





Mashatile added Essop told him, in exile, he had "a great amount of time to read".

"It was a wonderful opportunity to be able to meet representatives of the Communist Party from all over the world," he said, recalling what Essop told him.

Also in attendance was Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, who said: "In comrade Essop Pahad, we had a leader. In comrade Essop Pahad, we had a patriot. In comrade Essop Pahad, we had an internationalist. In comrade Essop Pahad, we had a revolutionary that cared about our country."



