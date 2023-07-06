54m ago

Share

WATCH | Essop Pahad spent final days with grandchildren, says son at funeral

accreditation
Khaya Koko
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Essop Pahad could not do the things he enjoyed during his final days, such as going outside.
  • So says his son who gave an emotional tribute to the former minister.
  • Paul Mashatile said Pahad enjoyed reading while in exile.

After reading his father's obituary, Govan Pahad spoke about how Essop Pahad, in the final months of his life, could not "do a lot of the things that he enjoyed", such as going to the garden of his Randburg home and soaking up the sun.

Govan spoke at Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg on Thursday after his father died earlier in the day and was buried within 24 hours according to Muslim rites.

He said when his father became ill, he spent his days lying in bed, unable to take in the nature he enjoyed.

"But when his friends and family would come and visit, his face would always light up.

"And every day his grandchildren would come and visit him, and they would run into [his] room and smile and hug their Papa and tell him that they loved him," a visibly emotional Govan added.

READ | Pahad served SA with 'pride, principle, pragmatism': Ramaphosa pays tribute to former minister

Essop Pahad had two children and five grandchildren.

Govan said:

It was something that brought joy and happiness at the very end of his life, no matter how weak and sick he was feeling. He would always be so happy to see his grandchildren.

He added his father "had strong anti-racist principles and a genuine concern for all human beings, regardless of race, class or religion".

Looking at the grandchildren seated flat on the ground in front of Acting President Paul Mashatile in the front row, Govan, who could not hold back his tears, said: "Thank you very much to all of you for making your Papa feel very special." 

Mashatile gave the main eulogy for President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is on a working visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He said Essop enjoyed his time in the decades he spent in exile after being banned in 1964 for his involvement with the SACP in the fight against the apartheid regime. 


Mashatile added Essop told him, in exile, he had "a great amount of time to read".

"It was a wonderful opportunity to be able to meet representatives of the Communist Party from all over the world," he said, recalling what Essop told him.

Also in attendance was Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, who said: "In comrade Essop Pahad, we had a leader. In comrade Essop Pahad, we had a patriot. In comrade Essop Pahad, we had an internationalist. In comrade Essop Pahad, we had a revolutionary that cared about our country."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
essop pahadgautengjohannesburgpoliticsdeaths
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your view on the recent survey showing 62% of South Africans believe most politicians are corrupt?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Sounds pretty accurate
24% - 2194 votes
Expected a higher number
74% - 6796 votes
SA corruption is exaggerated
2% - 144 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

04 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.09
-1.6%
Rand - Pound
24.32
-1.9%
Rand - Euro
20.77
-1.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.65
-1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.9%
Platinum
902.24
-1.5%
Palladium
1,243.55
-0.6%
Gold
1,910.06
-0.3%
Silver
22.70
-1.8%
Brent Crude
76.65
+0.5%
Top 40
68,813
-2.5%
All Share
74,113
-2.4%
Resource 10
60,169
-3.7%
Industrial 25
102,842
-2.2%
Financial 15
15,903
-1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Your business needs an upgrade: 6 reasons why Mac will work for your team

11h ago

Your business needs an upgrade: 6 reasons why Mac will work for your team
WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together

04 Jul

WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together
WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement

04 Jul

WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement
WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth

04 Jul

WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo