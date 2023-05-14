Weekend Special: Kenny Kunene is acting mayor of Joburg until Monday

Patriotic Alliance deputy president Kenny Kunene is the mayor of Joburg.

Kunene, who serves as MMC for roads and transport in Joburg, will only be in charge of the city for one day.

Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda, is said to be in Cape Town on official business and chose Kunene to hold the fort for him.

Patriotic Alliance deputy president Kenny Kunene is the acting mayor of Joburg until Monday.



Kunene, who serves as the MMC for transport in the City of Joburg, was appointed as acting mayor because the current mayor, Kabelo Gwamanda, is absent from the metro.

An Al Jama-ah Joburg councillor, who declined to be named, told News24 that Gwamanda is away on an official engagement with some members of his mayoral committee.



A letter, penned by Gwamanda, was sent to Kunene confirming his brief executive role, News24 was told.



Kunene has an MMC role in Joburg because the PA is in a coalition arrangement with the ANC and EFF in the City.

News24 sent questions to both the mayoral office and City spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane, but no response was received.



Attempts were made to get comment from the PA leaders, including Kunene. However, he did not answer his phone.



PA leader Gayton McKenzie celebrated the news of Kunene's one-day mayoral appointment on Twitter, saying it was good news.



Congratulations are in order, I received a text that our new Acting Mayor in the City of Joburg is none other than the capable @Kenny_T_Kunene ???????????? pic.twitter.com/0PXt8zQj7n — Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) May 14, 2023

Gwamanda was expected to address a media briefing hosted by his party Al Jama-ah on Saturday, to address allegations that he ran a funeral insurance scam.

The allegations were brought to light by DA councillor Dr Mpho Phalatse who pushed Gwamanda to clear his name by speaking out on the allegations.

However, Gwamanda did not pitch up at the Al Jama-ah briefing because he feared for his safety, according to Al Jama-ah Gauteng leader Thapelo Amad.

ALSO READ | Allegations that Kabelo Gwamanda is a 'scammer' are just 'gossip and rumour-mongering' - ANC

The ANC has defended its support of Gwamanda, and the EFF has followed the same defence.

EFF national leader Julius Malema said that if the allegations against Gwamanda were proven true, he would have to be removed as mayor.

Malema said that so far, there has been no tangible proof provided by the DA that the mayor was a fraud.

"If there is a story and evidence is presented, then the mayor will go. But as far as we are concerned, the DA is too forward. If they had something, they would have produced it by now," said Malema at an EFF event in Soweto on Thursday.



