5m ago

Share

Weekend Special: Kenny Kunene is acting mayor of Joburg until Monday

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Kenny Kunene
Kenny Kunene
Gallo Images / Sowetan / Veli Nhlapo
  • Patriotic Alliance deputy president Kenny Kunene is the mayor of Joburg. 
  • Kunene, who serves as MMC for roads and transport in Joburg, will only be in charge of the city for one day. 
  • Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda, is said to be in Cape Town on official business and chose Kunene to hold the fort for him.

Patriotic Alliance deputy president Kenny Kunene is the acting mayor of Joburg until Monday. 

Kunene, who serves as the MMC for transport in the City of Joburg, was appointed as acting mayor because the current mayor, Kabelo Gwamanda, is absent from the metro. 

An Al Jama-ah Joburg councillor, who declined to be named, told News24 that Gwamanda is away on an official engagement with some members of his mayoral committee.

A letter, penned by Gwamanda, was sent to Kunene confirming his brief executive role, News24 was told. 

Kunene has an MMC role in Joburg because the PA is in a coalition arrangement with the ANC and EFF in the City. 

News24 sent questions to both the mayoral office and City spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane, but no response was received. 

Attempts were made to get comment from the PA leaders, including Kunene. However, he did not answer his phone.

PA leader Gayton McKenzie celebrated the news of Kunene's one-day mayoral appointment on Twitter, saying it was good news. 

Gwamanda was expected to address a media briefing hosted by his party Al Jama-ah on Saturday, to address allegations that he ran a funeral insurance scam.

The allegations were brought to light by DA councillor Dr Mpho Phalatse who pushed Gwamanda to clear his name by speaking out on the allegations. 

However, Gwamanda did not pitch up at the Al Jama-ah briefing because he feared for his safety, according to Al Jama-ah Gauteng leader Thapelo Amad. 

ALSO READ | Allegations that Kabelo Gwamanda is a 'scammer' are just 'gossip and rumour-mongering' - ANC

The ANC has defended its support of Gwamanda, and the EFF has followed the same defence.

EFF national leader Julius Malema said that if the allegations against Gwamanda were proven true, he would have to be removed as mayor.

Malema said that so far, there has been no tangible proof provided by the DA that the mayor was a fraud. 

"If there is a story and evidence is presented, then the mayor will go. But as far as we are concerned, the DA is too forward. If they had something, they would have produced it by now," said Malema at an EFF event in Soweto on Thursday.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
patriotic alliancecity of joburgkabelo gwamandakenny kunenegautengjohannesburgelectionspoliticscoalitions
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you support the high court ruling that schools, police stations and healthcare facilities be exempt from load shedding?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, public services shouldn’t suffer
51% - 454 votes
No, it will add more strain to the grid
49% - 432 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?

05 May

LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?
LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA

12 May

LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?

03 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.45
-1.3%
Rand - Pound
24.21
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
21.27
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.93
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Platinum
1,049.55
0.0%
Palladium
1,509.25
0.0%
Gold
2,010.86
0.0%
Silver
23.97
0.0%
Brent Crude
74.17
-1.1%
Top 40
72,961
+1.8%
All Share
78,330
+1.7%
Resource 10
69,837
+0.8%
Industrial 25
108,036
+2.2%
Financial 15
14,941
+1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Hermanus pupils give stranded paraglider a safe landing with high jump...

12 May

WATCH | Hermanus pupils give stranded paraglider a safe landing with high jump mattresses
'I saw him in a panic': 'Hero' UK Ironman triathlete saves boy from drowning at...

10 May

'I saw him in a panic': 'Hero' UK Ironman triathlete saves boy from drowning at Cape Town beach
Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first...

08 May

Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first heart surgery
Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special'...

01 May

Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special' teen
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

09 May

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo