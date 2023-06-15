35m ago

Share

Why the Tshwane govt plans to blacklist Edwin Sodi and his business partners

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Controversial businessman Edwin Sodi. Photo: Mlungisi Louw/Volksblad/Gallo Images
Controversial businessman Edwin Sodi. Photo: Mlungisi Louw/Volksblad/Gallo Images
  • Edwin Sodi will be blacklisted from doing business with the Tshwane government.
  • Sodi's business was one of three awarded a tender to renovate a treatment plant in Tshwane.
  • Only 60% was completed, but the work was so poor it had to be terminated. 

Controversial businessman Edwin Sodi will be blacklisted from doing business with the Tshwane government. 

Sodi's company, Blackhead Consulting, was linked to the failed R290-million upgrade of the Tshwane wastewater treatment plant.

Blackhead was part of a joint venture, along with two other companies - CMS and NJR - who were awarded a tender in October 2019 to upgrade the Rooiwal treatment plant. 

They were paid R291 996 799.07 by the metro, despite only completing 60% of the first phase of the upgrade. 

The contract was terminated in 2022 for poor performance. 

The mayor of Tshwane, Cilliers Brink, said on Thursday all the companies linked to the tender would be blacklisted from doing business with the municipality. 

"After my calls to the City Manager, the City has now resolved to blacklist the joint venture, together with its shareholders and directors, including the state capture accused, Edwin Sodi.

WATCH | Hammanskraal cholera outbreak: Ramaphosa shocked by dilapidated Rooiwal waste treatment plant

"The City intends to invoke the provisions of the Preferential Procurement Regulations as stated in Circular 43 of the National Treasury. Effectively, this means that the joint venture CMS, NJR & Blackhead, as well as its shareholders and directors, will be listed by the National Treasury as restricted suppliers. 

In a statement, Brink said:

This will result in these individuals being restricted from doing or obtaining any business with the state for a period of five years. The Office of the City Manager has written to the affected parties and given them 14 days to respond to our intentions to blacklist them.

The Rooiwal treatment plant was thrust into the spotlight in recent weeks because of the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal. 

The need for the facility to be upgraded led to increased concerns about the water quality supplied to Hammanskraal residents. 

Rooiwal is an extensive facility, which is responsible for cleaning wastewater. 

Because of the botched tender, the City had to seek help from the national government. 

Completing the upgrades to Rooiwal will cost R4 billion, and a loan must be secured. The project is estimated for completion in 2026. 

READ | SCA dismisses Magashule, Sodi challenges to asbestos scam prosecution

"The joint venture has only completed 60% of the Rooiwal upgrades, despite all the money spent by the City for Phase 1. Furthermore, a forensic investigation has found that the tender had been awarded irregularly.

"In this regard, disciplinary steps are currently under way against several City officials who are implicated. Our multiparty coalition government is determined to fight corruption and to keep our original promise to run a clean, effective and corruption-free administration," Brink said. 

Sodi has been linked to various failed projects. He is currently also facing a criminal case linked to a botched Free State asbestos tender. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dacilliers brinkedwin sodigautengtshwanegovernmentpolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should China come to SA's rescue and host the upcoming BRICS summit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, to save SA from further embarrassment
73% - 1553 votes
No, it will only make diplomatic tensions worse
27% - 565 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

2h ago

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!

14 Jun

LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

13 Jun

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

07 Jun

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.35
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
23.39
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
20.02
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.58
-0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Platinum
977.99
+1.5%
Palladium
1,380.33
+0.7%
Gold
1,956.14
+0.8%
Silver
23.83
-0.3%
Brent Crude
73.20
-1.5%
Top 40
72,950
+0.4%
All Share
78,433
+0.5%
Resource 10
69,037
-0.8%
Industrial 25
105,525
+0.9%
Financial 15
16,152
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

7h ago

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

7h ago

Which Mac is right for you?
How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work

14 Jun

How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23165.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo