Women in sports cannot still be fighting for equal pay 29 years into democracy - Zizi Kodwa

Sport Minister Zizi Kodwa has lamented unequal pay in South African sport.

He says it is unacceptable that a pay gap still exists between women and men in sport 29 years into democracy.

Meanwhile, Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has called on corporate sponsors to help end the pay disparities.

South African women in sport deserve to be paid as much as their male counterparts given their role as the country's flagbearers in continental and international sport.



These were the sentiments of Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa on the sideline of the awarding of national orders by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Friday morning.

"We are here to honour excellence, and women in sport are usually the flagbearers, winning continental competitions and doing well in international events," Kodwa said.

"It's regrettable that 29 years since acquiring our independence, there is still the discussion around the need for equal work and equal pay. For me, it's not even up for discussion. Our women in sport need to also be remunerated the same as our men in sport."

He said the country should prioritise professionalising women's sport for the pay gap to end.

Kodwa said after South Africa hosted the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup earlier this year, Cape Town would also host the Netball World Cup later this year.

Kodwa said after South Africa hosted the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup earlier this year, Cape Town would also host the Netball World Cup later this year. Banyana Banyana will also take part in the Women's Soccer World Cup in Australia and New Zealand from 20 July to 20 August.

Despite reaching the final of the 2023 Women's T20 Cricket World Cup, the national women's cricket team is still being paid less than their male counterparts, who are yet to reach the final of any Cricket World Cup tournament.

The Springbok women's team also lag behind their male counterparts in terms of remuneration.

Kodwa said there should no longer be a debate about equal pay for the country's sportsmen and women.

"Sport and arts, in particular, have played an important role in national cohesion. We have come from the ashes of apartheid, and, in most cases, when the national mood is not at its best, it has been our sport teams that have lifted the atmosphere, and the women's teams have contributed greatly to this," Kodwa added.

Ramaphosa awarded national orders to citizens and eminent foreign nationals who contributed to the advancement of democracy and improved people's lives.

Those honoured were Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, Generations: The Legacy executive producer and creator Mfundi Vundla, art practitioner Bongiwe Dhlomo-Mautloa, TV writer and producer Mthuthuzeli Ben Nomoyi, and musician, singer and composer Solomon Popoli Linda.

Addressing the media on the sideline of the event, Ellis said while a lot had been done to assist women in sport, the involvement of corporate sponsors could help achieve pay parity.

Addressing the media on the sideline of the event, Ellis said while a lot had been done to assist women in sport, the involvement of corporate sponsors could help achieve pay parity.

"A lot has been done, but we always ask for more sponsors and everything. We are urging more corporates to come on board. When you want to achieve the same pay between men and women, it has a lot to do with sponsorship. The more sponsors who support women's sports, the higher their pay," she added.

Ellis said because of interventions by the South African Football Association and the government, Banyana Banyana were being paid the same as Bafana Bafana.

On the awarding of national orders to 33 individuals, Kodwa said some of the SA citizens honoured were ambassadors of Brand South Africa through their achievements. He said others should be inspired to improve lives.

Earlier, proposed national orders for filmmaker and producer Dumakude "Duma" Ndlovu, journalist Freek Robinson and South African-born Swiss professional explorer and adventurer Michael Horn were withdrawn.

Kodwa said the Advisory Council on National Orders decided to withdraw the three orders after objections were raised.



