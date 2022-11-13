'A member in good standing': Veterans League rubbishes talks of Mlambo-Ngcuka ineligibility

The ANC Veterans League has dismissed reports that former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka is not eligible to contest at the December conference.

This was due to her short spell with the Congress of the People. Despite this she has been a member in good standing for more than 10 years.

The league nominated President Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term and Mlambo-Ngcuka to deputise him.

Earlier this week, the Veterans League met to make nominations for the leadership of the ANC ahead of the party's elective congress next month.

Long-standing ANC national executive committee member Joel Netshitenzhe has been nominated for the position of national chairperson while Gwen Ramokgopa received the nod for the secretary-general position.

The league also nominated Febe Potgieter for deputy secretary-general and Barbara Creecy for treasurer-general.

In a statement, Veterans League convenor Snuki Zikalala described as mischievous, reports that Mlambo-Ngcuka is not eligible for consideration as she joined Cope.

Zikalala said:

We would like to confirm that Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka is an ANC member, in good standing for over 10 years and is therefore eligible to stand for election, based on the ANC Guidelines for Nomination to the NEC.

The ANC's constitution states that only card-carrying members who have been in the party for 10 years or more can stand for a "top six" position as well as for the NEC.

Mlambo-Ngcuka returned to the ANC after a brief spell in the Congress of the People, which was formed by disgruntled former ANC members after the ANC’s Polokwane elective conference in 2007.

She has an extensive political resumé that includes being the country's deputy president from 2005 to 2008.

Once she vacated that position, she went on to serve as United Nations under-secretary-general and executive director of UN Women from August 2013 to August 2021.

Before this, she served as minister of minerals and energy from 1999 to 2005, and deputy minister of trade and industry from 1996 to 1999.

Mlambo-Ngcuka also served as a member of Parliament between 1994 and 1996, as part of South Africa’s first democratic government.

The Veterans League nominated 28 additional members to serve on the ANC National Executive Committee but was unable to conclude the process owing to time constraints.



