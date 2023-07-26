2h ago

Acting Public Protector one of eight candidates shortlisted for the job

Jan Gerber
Acting Public Protector Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka.
Lubabalo Lesolle/Gallo Images
  • The ad hoc committee selecting a new Public Protector has adopted a shortlist with eight candidates.
  • Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka is among the candidates.
  • The committee will interview the candidates next month.

Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka is among the eight candidates the ad hoc committee selecting a new Public Protector has shortlisted.

At a meeting on Wednesday morning, the committee nominated advocates Gcaleka, Muvhango Lukhaimane, Tseliso Thipanyane, Lynne Marais, Oliver Josie, and Tommy Ntsewa, and magistrate Johannah Ledwaba, as well as Professor Boitumelo Mmusinyane.

After the shortlist was drafted, Al Jamah-ah leader Ganief Hendricks noted that the last two Public Protectors were women.

"It may be time for a male to be Public Protector," he said.

He wanted to ensure that half the number of candidates on the shortlist were men. As it happens, four of the candidates are men.

"I can live with that," said Hendricks.

EFF MP Yoliswa Yako said there was one name on the list which they "are not fine with, which everyone knows, but we're not going to talk to that now". 

This was in reference to Gcaleka, who enraged the EFF when she cleared President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Phala Phala investigation.

Other parties said they were happy with the shortlist, which was duly adopted.

The eight candidates were selected from a list of 36 individuals nominated for the position. Initially, there were 38, but Mukhali Thenga and Elizabeth Mthimkhulu withdrew from the process. 

As part of the selection process, all shortlisted candidates will be subjected to processes such as suitability screening, reference checks and qualification verification. They will also be expected to complete a questionnaire.

The interviews will take place between 21 and 25 August, whereafter the committee will deliberate on a suitable candidate to present to the National Assembly.

The support of 60% of the National Assembly is required for the selected candidate to be appointed by the president.

- The report previously stated that Roy Ledwaba, among the 38 persons nominated, made the shortlist, instead of the actual shortlisted candidate, magistrate Johannah Ledwaba. This has been corrected. 


