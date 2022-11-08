17m ago

add bookmark

AG to scrutinise Public Protector's legal fees as Mkhwebane's legal costs sets off alarm bells

accreditation
Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane listens to testimony during her impeachment hearing.
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane listens to testimony during her impeachment hearing.
Jan Gerber
  • The Auditor-General will look into the Office of the Public Protector's legal fees in future after explosive evidence before the inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness for office.
  • R147 million was spent on legal fees, with questions about its quality, and payments to spin doctors and for articles attacking judges who ruled against Mkhwebane were also made out of the legal services budget.
  • If Mkhwebane wants to keep having ministers as neighbours, she will have to foot the bill herself.

The Auditor-General will scrutinise the Office of the Public Protector's legal fees in future audits, the office said in a statement on Tuesday.

While Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and her supporters have made much about the office achieving three clean audits in a row, recent evidence before Parliament's Section 194 inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness for office, has raised questions about its expenditure on legal fees.

Evidence before the inquiry calls into question the R147 million spent on legal fees in relation to the quality of services provided given Mkhwebane's dismal litigation track record. It also appeared from email evidence that counsels' political affiliation played a role in their appointment.

Since 2018, Seanego Attorneys received the most briefs, and evidence shows the firm has to date been paid more than R55 million in legal fees and, out of this amount, advocate Dali Mpofu SC, was the highest-paid counsel, having received about R12 million.

Furthermore, evidence before the inquiry also shows Paul Ngobeni, a fugitive from US justice who is not allowed to practice law in South Africa, was paid thousands of rand for "legal opinions" and communications services, including attack articles against judges who ruled against Mkhwebane, from the legal services budget through Seanego Attorneys.

READ | NPA's Investigating Directorate to become permanent as Ramaphosa announces raft of graft-busting measures

Ngobeni subcontracted RET commentators Kim Heller and Professor Sipho Seepe for "communication services" - for which he invoiced Seanego Attorneys.

This while PP had a department for communication services. After this evidence was revealed, the DA said it would write to Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka to "request that a full audit is conducted on all funds spent by the Public Protector to defend Mkhwebane both in court and in the media space".

"Regarding the calls for an investigation/audit into the expenditures incurred by the institution in respect of legal fees over the last number of years, there is a process currently underway in Parliament, which, amongst other issues, is tasked with ventilating this matter," read a statement from acting PP spokesperson Ndili Msoki.

He said while the office is still awaiting the outcomes of this process, it had reported the matter to the Auditor-General "and confirmation was received that the matter will be an area on which they will focus on, within the scope of the next audit".

Kholeka Gcaleka speaking into mic at Parliament
Acting Public Protector, advocate Kholeka Gcaleka.
News24 Jan Gerber/News24

Meanwhile, the PP says it is reviewing its systems, including those relating to procurement of legal services.

"This is to identify gaps and put in place appropriate corrective measures, which will include reporting to the relevant authorities where necessary, in order to ensure that its message of promoting good governance in state affairs is lived up to from within. 

"We wish to assure the people of South Africa that we are acting within the parameters of the law in every action being taken. As an institution that is entrusted with ensuring accountability in state affairs, we too remain accountable. The institution will not be making any further comment on this matter."

READ | How Mkhwebane forked out millions to advocates who shared her political interests

The office also said Mkhwebane was not being evicted from the ministerial home she was occupying.

On Sunday, City Press reported the beleaguered Mkhwebane - who is facing a parliamentary inquiry into her fitness for office - was "on the verge of being evicted from the prestigious Bryntirion ministerial estate in Pretoria".

In July, News24 reported taxpayers forked out R3.7 million for Mkhwebane to live alongside ministers in the government's Bryntirion Estate, while she owned her own house in the capital city.

Mkhwebane was afforded this perk in 2017, after former police chief General Khehla Sitole, who at the time was divisional commissioner for protection and security services, performed a threats assessment.

Erstwhile public works minister Nathi Nhleko - a key player in the sham to absolve former president Jacob Zuma from culpability for Nkandla - approved Sitole's recommendation to move Mkhwebane into Bryntirion.

The position of Public Protector is not one of the positions this form of elite state-sponsored is reserved for, but Nhleko endorsed an exception could be made for Mkhwebane.

Msoki said they have noted media reports regarding Mkhwebane's "accommodation arrangement".

"The institution acknowledges that the subject matter involves the use of public funds, and thus is of interest to the people of South Africa," read the statement.

READ | R3.7m - what it cost the Public Protector for Mkhwebane to live securely in comfort

"The institution wishes to place it on record that it has taken a decision to notify the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure [DPWI] of its intention to terminate a lease agreement, for immovable property, entered into by the PP and the DPWI. Communication was formally addressed to the department on 31 October 2022."

Msoki said this was done to "rectify the obligation of who bears the financial costs" of Mkhwebane's accommodation, in line with the institution's policy and Mkhwebane's employment conditions.

Mkhwebane has been informed of developments since 18 October.

The statement read:
Mkhwebane is not being evicted from the residence, as she may continue to occupy the residence, should she elect to do so, in her personal capacity and at her own cost. The decision is in line with what was initially intended by the arrangement.

"As the PPSA, we are not at liberty to further elaborate on the details of advocate Mkhwebane's living arrangements."

The PPSA started looking into the situation before President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended Mkhwebane in June, Msoki said. 

Mkhwebane's suspension has since been overturned by the Western Cape High Court but is still in effect pending confirmation by the Constitutional Court and the DA and Ramaphosa's appeals to the apex court, which will be heard on 24 November.

The Section 194 inquiry will continue on Wednesday.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
public protectorauditor generalbusisiwe mkhwebanegovernmentjudiciarypolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you pay a R60 monthly fee to access to certain Twitter features such as blue ticks, fewer ads etc?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - I think the features are worth the price
6% - 557 votes
No ways - Twitter should always remain free
26% - 2357 votes
I don't use Twitter
68% - 6179 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.84
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.41
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.84
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.55
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.9%
Gold
1,674.07
-0.1%
Silver
20.78
-0.1%
Palladium
1,880.50
-1.3%
Platinum
981.00
-0.5%
Brent Crude
97.92
-0.7%
Top 40
62,580
-0.4%
All Share
69,143
-0.4%
Resource 10
66,884
0.0%
Industrial 25
81,404
-0.7%
Financial 15
15,851
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Flats Krotoa Alumni honour community ‘angels’ at gala event

9h ago

Cape Flats Krotoa Alumni honour community ‘angels’ at gala event
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Hanover Park-based NPO breaks new grounds after performance on Castle of Good...

9h ago

Hanover Park-based NPO breaks new grounds after performance on Castle of Good Hope's rooftop
Annual 'Sarmiethon' sees 91 000 sandwiches made in just 6 hours to feed the...

03 Nov

Annual 'Sarmiethon' sees 91 000 sandwiches made in just 6 hours to feed the vulnerable
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22305.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo