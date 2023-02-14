8m ago

add bookmark

ANC says ATM’s application to reverse Phala Phala proceedings is moot, High Court reserves judgment

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Judgment has been reserved in the case where the ATM wants the court to overturn Parliament’s decision not to continue with impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Judgment has been reserved in the case where the ATM wants the court to overturn Parliament’s decision not to continue with impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa.
GCIS
  • Judgment has been reserved in the ATM's court bid to overturn the National Assembly's decision not to continue with impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala saga.
  • A full Bench of the Western Cape High Court has heard from the ATM, EFF, ANC, and Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's office.
  • Many arguments were on technical aspects and on previous Constituional Court judgments.

The Western Cape High Court has reserved judgment in an application on whether a secret ballot vote should have been held in a sitting considering the Section 89 report on President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala scandal.

On Tuesday, the second day of arguments, the ANC presented its case to a full Bench of the court.

The ATM approached the court in December to overturn the National Assembly's decision not to continue with impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala saga. The ATM is asking the court to set aside Mapisa-Nqakula's decision.

It is also asking the court to set aside the National Assembly's proceedings of 13 December, and for a declaratory order that such a vote must be by secret ballot.

READ | Phala Phala saga: ATM challenges legality of Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula's rejection of secret ballot

Arguing on behalf of the ANC, advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi said the ATM had two weeks to lodge the case after the Speaker made her decision on the voting procedure.

"To do so after the event is moot. It can't be reconstructed. If the opposition had won the vote, they would not be in court today," he said.

Ngcukatoibi also submitted that there was no hard evidence of threats before the court.

He said: 

This is purely a speculative case.

Furthermore, Ngcukaitobi argued that all opposition parties in the multiparty forum voted in the same way.

"It was only in the ANC where there were differing views."

During the sitting, five ANC MPs broke ranks in the open, roll-call vote, although Tandi Mahambehlala, who had voted in support of the motion, later indicated that she intended to toe the party line - but by then, it was too late.

Advocate Anton Katz, for the ATM, said it was "absurd" to suggest previous cases on a secret ballot for a motion of no confidence were moot because of the time that had elapsed.

READ | Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula's rejection of secret ballot at 'the heart of Parliament's authority'

Days after former spy boss Arthur Fraser laid charges against Ramaphosa, Zungula lodged a motion in terms of Section 89 of the Constitution for Ramaphosa's removal.

Mapisa-Nqakula didn't accept the initial motion, but a subsequent one was accepted.

This led to the establishment of an independent panel, chaired by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, which found that Ramaphosa had a prima facie case to answer to.

This led to the 13 December sitting, where the vast majority of ANC MPs voted against the motion to establish an inquiry into Phala Phala.

A judgment is expected in the coming weeks.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
phala phalaatmcyril ramaphosacape townwestern capecrime and courtspolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Randall Williams said he resigned as mayor of Tshwane to ensure the stability of the multi-party coalition. How does this make you feel?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Reassured. That’s the mark of true leadership.
17% - 296 votes
Concerned. Why are these coalitions so fragile?
83% - 1497 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | AKA's murder: What we know so far about the deadly hit

3h ago

LISTEN | AKA's murder: What we know so far about the deadly hit
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.80
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
21.74
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
19.16
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.44
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Platinum
949.78
-0.6%
Palladium
1,557.79
-0.9%
Gold
1,860.96
+0.4%
Silver
21.82
-0.8%
Brent Crude
86.61
+0.3%
Top 40
73,896
+0.2%
All Share
79,920
+0.2%
Resource 10
73,086
+0.1%
Industrial 25
105,122
+0.2%
Financial 15
16,277
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Mitchell’s Plain youth learn lessons on eco-tourism

9h ago

Mitchell’s Plain youth learn lessons on eco-tourism
JMPD officer helps woman give birth on side of the road on first day in...

02 Feb

JMPD officer helps woman give birth on side of the road on first day in higher-ranking post
Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most...

31 Jan

Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most incredible journey'
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business

10 Feb

WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business
VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT

09 Feb

VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT
What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?

07 Feb

What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?
WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation

06 Feb

WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo