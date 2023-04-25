33m ago

Basic income grant: Draft policy goes to govt committees to explore 'series of proposals'

Jason Felix
Grant recipients wait in long queues at a Sassa office.
PHOTO: Misha Jordaan, Gallo Images
  • The Department of Social Development has several proposals for the implementation of a basic income grant.
  • The grant would be available to unemployed South Africans, aged 18 to 59.
  • While no final decision has been taken, there have been calls for the R350 relief grant to be used to pivot a basic income grant.

A draft policy on a basic income support grant for South Africans aged 18 to 59 has been submitted to state technical working committees for consideration, but there is no final decision yet on such an arrangement.

On Tuesday, officials from the Department of Social Development (DSD) briefed the Select Committee on Health and Social Services on the department's annual performance plan.

DSD acting director-general Linton Mchunu said the basic income support grant to those aged 18 to 59 was one of the key anti-poverty strategies.

"DSD has embarked on extensive research and consultations, which have informed the policy proposals to be submitted for Cabinet consideration. We are looking at the group of 18- to 35-year-olds first and later the other age groups, until we get to 59. We have a series of proposals that we have put together. At this point in time, we have not concluded on those. These are all still proposals," he said.

READ | Govt still without a plan for R350 social relief grant as agreement comes to an end in 2024

Last week, News24 reported that an agreement on the future of the Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress grant or its replacement when the temporary arrangement comes to an end had not yet been reached.

In response to a written parliamentary reply, Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu said while the department appreciated that the grant was extended to March 2024, it remained a temporary arrangement.

Non-payment of the grant would leave millions destitute. Civic organisations have called on the government to use the R350 grant to pivot the provision of a basic income grant.

Meanwhile, officials told MPs the DSD would transfer R253 billion to the SA Social Security Agency for the administration and payment of social grants to beneficiaries on behalf of the DSD.

Furthermore, a draft policy on integrating children's grant beneficiaries with government services has also been submitted to state technical working committees for consideration.

READ | Budget 2023: Social safety net will take 60.2% of budget by 2026

The DSD will also submit a draft policy on voluntary cover for retirement and risk benefits for atypical and informal sector workers to Cabinet for approval.

The department said it also wanted to create 178 120 Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) work opportunities through social sector EPWP programmes.

It also wanted to "capacitate" 11 district municipalities on the community mobilisation and empowerment framework, it added.


