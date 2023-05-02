24m ago

Share

Bester escape: Correctional services department pulls plug on contract with Mangaung prison company

accreditation
Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The Department of Correctional Services has issued the Mangaung Correctional Centre's management company with a notice that it will terminate its contract.
  • This follows the escape of Thabo Bester almost a year ago from the prison.
  • Justice Minister Ronald Lamola didn't want to elaborate, as the matter could be subject to litigation.

A day short of a year after notorious murderer and rapist Thabo Bester’s escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre, the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has served the private company managing the prison with a notice that it will be terminating its contract.

While this could put the prison back under the department's management within 90 days, a legal challenge to the move is expected.

Addressing the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services on Tuesday morning, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola announced that they had issued Mangaung Correctional Services (Pty) Ltd with a notice to terminate the contract.

READ | Bester advocate withdraws because of 'funding' after being asked about his own criminal trials

"The notice to terminate follows a legal opinion that DCS had sought. It has been deemed that BCC (Bloemfontein Correctional Contracts) is not suitable to continue with the contract," Lamola said.

"In line with the concession contract agreement, a termination notice for a period of 90 days has been served to BCC, and thereafter, the contract will cease to operate. DCS has already resumed with an internal exercise for the takeover process."  

The move was welcomed by ACDP MP Steve Swart, who asked Lamola to elaborate.

Thabo Bester appears in court in mustard coloured
Convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester appears in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court.
Exterior of Mangaung Correctional Centre
Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein.

"Indeed, we have received the legal opinion, which does show that the systematic challenges which we faced with the MCC over a number of years, including the last one with the escape, points to the fact that the management contract or concession contract cannot continue in this kind of a format, because, indeed, they are struggling to meet the contractual obligations," Lamola responded.

"Therefore, the department has decided, and issued a notice of termination to the Mangaung management company with regards to this matter.

He added:

We will prefer to leave it there, because it is an area of uncertainty in terms of litigations and so forth. But suffice to say that notice has been served this morning.

Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre on 3 May 2022, after faking his death in a fire in a solitary cell he had requested to be placed in days before.

Only in the past month has Bester and his alleged accomplices, including his partner Nandipha Magudumana, been arrested.

Bester and Magudumana were arrested in Tanzania.

Lamola said the department continued to be in the news following Bester's escape.

He said: 

Bester is currently incarcerated at the secure Kgosi Mampuru C-Max Facility. He will be appearing with his co-accused on 16 May 2023 in Bloemfontein. The South African Police Service (SAPS) continues to make several arrests over this matter.

He sought to assure the committee that "inmates are incarcerated securely and in humane conditions".

According to Lamola, out of an inmate population of 143 223, only 22 had escaped during the 2021-22 financial year.

"We are the first to acknowledge that one escape at our facilities is one too many," he said.

Lamola said they would "redouble" their security operations to prevent escapes and "deal harshly" with officials who don't adhere to standard operating procedures.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of correctional servicesthabo besterronald lamolaparliamentgovernanceprisonscrimecrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your take on the South African nationals trapped in conflict-ridden Sudan?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
SA govt is always slow to act
41% - 2151 votes
Rescuers must prioritise safety first
7% - 388 votes
My faith lies in Gift of the Givers
52% - 2738 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | ESKOM DIRTY DOSSIER: André De Ruyter, the apartheid spy and the R50m off-the-books snoop

26 Apr

LISTEN | ESKOM DIRTY DOSSIER: André De Ruyter, the apartheid spy and the R50m off-the-books snoop
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile...

26 Apr

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile dysfunction
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Is sexting cheating?

19 Apr

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Is sexting cheating?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.36
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
22.91
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
20.14
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.29
-0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Platinum
1,049.45
+0.0%
Palladium
1,454.32
-0.3%
Gold
1,989.60
+0.4%
Silver
24.78
-0.8%
Brent Crude
79.31
-1.3%
Top 40
72,057
-0.7%
All Share
77,721
-0.6%
Resource 10
68,287
-1.0%
Industrial 25
105,261
-0.7%
Financial 15
15,653
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special'...

01 May

Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special' teen
FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise...

26 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise R180K for NPO
Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok

25 Apr

Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok
WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping...

24 Apr

WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping container pool
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo