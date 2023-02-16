57m ago

'Cheers, DP': Ramaphosa thanks Mabuza for his service as deputy president

Jason Felix
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa has thanked Deputy President David Mabuza for his service.
  • But it’s still not clear, when Mabuza will vacate his office in the Union Buildings.
  • Earlier this month, Mabuza publicly indicated that he wanted to resign, but Ramaphosa had asked him to delay his exit.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has given his clearest indication that his deputy David Mabuza is on the way out.

During his reply to the debate on his State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday, he expressed his appreciation to Mabuza.

This is the first time Ramaphosa has said anything about Mabuza’s imminent departure from the Union Buildings.

"As I conclude [the speech], I wish to extend my appreciation to Deputy President David Mabuza for his unwavering support over the last five years. He has ably led the South African National Aids Council and extensive engagements with military veterans and traditional leaders.

"He has supported peace building efforts in South Sudan and led processes around land reform, among other things. Deputy President Mabuza has indicated his wish to step down from his position, a request that we are attending to," Ramaphosa said.

After loud cheers and chants from ANC MPs, Ramaphosa paused and looked at Mabuza and said: "Cheers, DP "

Earlier this month, Mabuza publicly indicated that he wanted to resign, but following meetings with Ramaphosa, he was asked to delay his exit from the national executive.

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 16: President C
President Cyril Ramaphosa sits next to David Mabuza during the 2023 Response to the SONA debate at Cape Town City Hall on Thursday.
Gallo Images

Previously, Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told News24 that, while Mabuza had indicated that he wanted to step down from his duties, the president had requested that he remain in his position until details of his departure were fully ironed out.

ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile, who has already been sworn in as an MP, is expected to become Ramaphosa’s deputy.

READ | Paul Mashatile ‘not automatically qualified to become deputy president’ - ANC chief whip

Ramaphosa thanked all Cabinet ministers and deputy ministers, premiers, directors-general, advisors and Presidency staff "for their hard work and support".

The president also thanked his protectors who swiftly moved into action when EFF MPs stormed the stage last Thursday.

He had been seated waiting for the rowdy MPs to leave the chamber when some, including EFF leader Julius Malema, jumped onto the stage.

"A journalist asked me over the weekend whether I was ever terrified or scared. I said no, I wasn't. And it was largely due to the fact that I have really good protectors, and I thank them," he said. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
cyril ramaphosadavid mabuzaparliamentpolitics
