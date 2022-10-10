9m ago

Civil society calls on MPs not to support Electoral Amendment Bill

  • Civil society organisations called on MPs not to support the Electoral Amendment Bill, and on President Cyril Ramaphosa not to sign it if it is passed.  
  • Their concern is that it doesn't change the electoral system sufficiently to hold politicians accountable.
  • The Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs is expected to adopt the bill on Tuesday, after which it will go to the National Assembly for consideration.

A grouping of civil society organisations launched a campaign to persuade MPs not to pass the controversial Electoral Amendment Bill, as the bill nears the end of its passage through the National Assembly.

On Monday, Defend our Democracy launched the campaign by emailing a video with concerns about the bill to MPs.

Several other organisations are part of the campaign, from across the political spectrum, including the Helen Suzman Foundation and the South African Federation of Trade Unions.

The main concern with the bill, in its current form, is the same: it does not change the electoral system sufficiently to hold elected politicians more accountable.

The groups' general expectation of electoral reform is that it should provide for a constituency-based system, at least in part.

The bill has its genesis in the Constitutional Court's 11 June 2020 ruling, which declared the Electoral Act unconstitutional "to the extent that it requires that adult citizens may be elected to the National Assembly and provincial legislatures only through their membership of political parties".

The apex court then suspended the declaration of unconstitutionality for "24 months to afford Parliament an opportunity to remedy the defect giving rise to the unconstitutionality".

Parliament initially deferred working on the amendment to the Department of Home Affairs.

Why Parliament missed ConCourt's initial deadline on Electoral Amendment Bill

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi appointed a ministerial advisory committee (MAC), chaired by former minister Valli Moosa, in February 2021, more than six months after the court order.

The MAC's majority recommendation envisaged a system that provided a mixed single-member constituency and proportional representation (PR) system.

Motsoaledi and his department went with the minority advice and drafted a bill that relied solely on a PR system, amending the current system as little as possible.

The ANC has subsequently fallen in step behind Motsoaledi, after the bill was eventually introduced to Parliament in January this year.

The fact that Motsoaledi ignored the MAC's majority view is one of civil society's main problems with the bill.

The video sent to MPs includes a speech from Moosa, where he expresses grave concerns about the bill, describing the system as a "disaster in waiting".

"I cannot, for the life of me, see that the Constitutional Court says this passes constitutional muster," Moosa says in the video.

The Constitutional Court extended the deadline for the bill's enactment to 10 December after Parliament approached the apex court for a deadline extension, when it became clear that it would not reach the original cut-off date.

The campaign is set to include mobilising citizens through public engagements before the bill is enacted.

As Electoral Amendment Bill's completion nears, EFF wants higher barriers for independent candidates

The aim is to call on MPs and political parties not to support the bill and, ultimately, to call on President Cyril Ramaphosa not to sign the bill.

"We are calling on Parliament to change the bill, so that it is fair. We are calling for a system where we, the electorate, know who are the MPs we are voting for," said Zaakirah Vadi of Defend our Democracy.

The organisations are also considering litigating if the bill is passed and signed by Ramaphosa.

Among the participating organisations are the Council for the Advancement of the Constitution, Rivonia Circle, Independent Candidates Association and several clergies.

Meanwhile, the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs is expected to adopt the bill on Tuesday, after which it will be tabled at the National Assembly for consideration.

If it passes there, it will be referred to the National Council of Provinces.


