Civil society's sharp opposition to Electoral Amendment Bill is part of democracy, says Motsoaledi

The much-maligned bill, mandated by the Constitutional Court, is up for adoption in the National Assembly on Thursday, and, if it passes, will be sent to the National Assembly.

Motsoaledi insists the bill is in line with the Constitution.

The outpouring of opposition to the Electoral Amendment Bill on the eve of its expected adoption in the National Assembly is part of the democratic process, said Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.

Motsoaledi was speaking at a press briefing after the opening of the 5th General Assembly and International Conference of the Association of World Election Bodies (A-WEB).

Various civil society organisations, across a broad ideological spectrum, have objected to the Electoral Amendment Bill, which is up for adoption in the National Assembly on Thursday after the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs completed its work on the legislation last week.

The gist of civil society's objection to the bill is that it wouldn't ensure greater accountability. The bill provides for the participation of independent candidates but retains the proportional electoral system. The organisations generally prefer a system providing for the election of 200 of the National Assembly's seats through a proportional ballot, and for the remaining 200 to be elected directly through a constituency system.

Last week, civil society organisations launched a campaign to persuade MPs not to pass the bill, with Defend our Democracy emailing a video with concerns about the bill to MPs. They intend to mobilise the public and, if the bill passes through the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces, also call on President Cyril Ramaphosa not to sign it.

If all else fails, they will consider litigation.

On Wednesday, Motsoaledi appeared unperturbed by this development.

It is part and parcel of democracy, and there is nothing untoward about it, he said.

"It would be very scary for a bill to go through Parliament without anybody saying anything about it," he said.

He added that it is not the first time that there has been opposition to a bill so close to its adoption, with accompanying calls for the president not to sign it.

"It's exactly what democracy is all about."

Motsoaledi dismissed concerns that the bill was unconstitutional as something that "happens almost every day".

He said before a bill goes to Parliament, it is first submitted to the Cabinet. Among the documentation presented to the Cabinet is a certificate that a bill is constitutional.



The bill was necessitated by an 11 June 2020 Constitutional Court ruling that declared the Electoral Act unconstitutional "to the extent that it requires that adult citizens may be elected to the National Assembly and provincial legislatures only through their membership of political parties".

The apex court then suspended the declaration of unconstitutionality for "24 months to afford Parliament an opportunity to remedy the defect giving rise to the unconstitutionality".

Parliament initially deferred working on the amendment to the Department of Home Affairs.

Motsoaledi appointed a ministerial advisory committee (MAC), chaired by former minister Valli Moosa in February 2021, more than six months after the court order.

The MAC's majority recommendation envisaged a system that provided a mixed single-member constituency and proportional representation (PR) system.

Motsoaledi and his department went with the minority advice and drafted a bill that relied solely on a PR system, amending the current system as little as possible.

The ANC subsequently fell in step behind Motsoaledi, after the bill was eventually introduced to Parliament in January this year.

The decision to go with the minority recommendation were among civil society's concerns about the bill.

On Wednesday, Motsoaledi said he didn't know where the "issue" of a majority and minority report came from.

He said the department spent six months studying electoral systems from around the world, and then he appointed the MAC, whose members he chose carefully.

He said the MAC report presented him with two options, and told him to choose one.



"And the choice was made, and then afterward I hear this story of a minority report," Motsoaledi said.

Moosa has been a vocal critic of the bill.

Motsoaledi said that Moosa "should know better how a democracy is run" as he is a former MP.

"The bill presented to Parliament was in what we believe and interpreted to be the instruction of the Constitutional Court," said Motsoaledi.

He said if the Constitutional Court were to rule otherwise, he would accept it.

The bill will be considered at a National Assembly sitting starting at 14:00 on Thursday. The DA and EFF have indicated that they will not support it, but it is expected to pass on the back of an ANC majority. If this is indeed the case, the bill will then be sent to the National Council of Provinces.

The bill must be enacted by 10 December by Ramaphosa to meet the Constitutional Court's deadline, which the court extended after an application from Parliament after it became clear that it would not meet the initial deadline in June.

The A-WEB general assembly brings together over 140 delegates representing election management bodies from 63 countries. South Africa took over the chairpersonship of A-WEB on Tuesday in the person of recently appointed Electoral Commission of South Africa chairperson Mosotho Moepya.

On Thursday, there will be an international conference with the theme Safeguarding Election Management Bodies in the Age of Global Democratic Recession.



