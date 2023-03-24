11m ago

Share

Controversial basic education bill's processing delayed due to 'challenges' with public hearings

accreditation
Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Parliament had to postpone public hearings on the Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill.
Parliament had to postpone public hearings on the Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill.
Getty Images/ Witthaya Prasongsin
  • Parliament's public hearings on the Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill is on hold in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
  • The Portfolio Committee on Basic Education and Parliament's support staff have been experiencing "some challenges" with the arrangements for the public meetings.
  • The DA complained that the hearings in Mpumalanga last weekend were "one fiasco after another".

Parliament's processing of the controversial Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Bill hit the skids due to "some challenges" with the public hearings for the bill.

The BELA bill was first drafted in 2017, but the current iteration was introduced to Parliament last year.

It intends to amend the South African Schools Act (SASA) of 1996 and the Employment of Educators Act (EEA) of 1998, to align them with developments in education and to ensure that the right to basic education enshrined in the Constitution is realised.  

The bill has not been universally welcomed, with the proposed provision that would give provincial heads of education departments the power to make a final decision on a school's language and admissions policies and the watering down of the role of school governing bodies, being the main areas of concern from civil society groupings.

Concerned groups include AfriForum and the Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools (Fedsas).

The DA is also opposed to the bill.

Earlier this year, the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education, which is processing the bill, embarked on the required public hearings.

READ | Grade R could be compulsory in 2023 - here's how to choose a good school

Last week, the DA complained that the "ANC is trying to capture the public participation process" of the bill in Mpumalanga.

On Sunday, DA MP Baxolile Nodada said that committee chairperson, ANC MP Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba, had informed committee members that last weekend's public hearings would proceed without the necessary support from Parliament's public education office, as they were short-staffed.

Nodada said:

This meant that the normal procedure for public hearings was not followed and that Parliament did not scout the communities the week before to identify and arrange suitable venues, nor did they communicate with the communities and stakeholders to educate them on the Bill and mobilise them to attend the hearings.

"Instead, the whole weekend's arrangements and communication were shouldered by the chair's team – and the attempts to present public sentiment in a particular light is clear as day.

"The weekend's hearings were one fiasco after another."

Indeed, the committee had to postpone its final hearings in Mpumalanga on Sunday after a miscommunication about the venues where the hearings would take place.

"In order to preserve and maintain the credibility of the public hearings on the Bill, the committee has decided to postpone the hearing and to convene it on a date and in a venue to be communicated later. Furthermore, the committee is conscious of the need to hold three sessions in Mpumalanga as it had done in all other provinces, as such, it has resolved to determine a new date for a further hearing in Mpumalanga," reads a statement from the committee.

READ | Zille challenges Lesufi to public debate on new education language bill

On Thursday, the committee again postponed public hearings, this time in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

"We took this decision primarily because of the need to ensure that our processes are thorough and adequate for this important legislation. Also, we value the public participation process and the inputs made during these hearings. This to us is a critical pillar of law-making and hence the need to iron out identified deficiencies, which include adequate public mobilisation and procurement of transport for participants," said Mbinqo-Gigaba, according to the statement.

The postponement is to allow Parliament's divisions supporting the public hearings "enough time to iron out some challenges in preparing for the hearings".

Mbinqo-Gigaba, however, said it didn't reflect on the hearings already undertaken, which the committee viewed as successful. She said the only challenges were encountered in Mpumalanga and that the committee would hold another hearing in that province. A date for the resumption of the hearings has not been set yet.

Nodada welcomed the postponement of the hearings in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

He said:

Parliament needs to ensure that the rescheduled public hearings are bulletproof – the ball cannot be dropped again on educating the public on the particulars of the Bill, advertising the hearings and mobilising the communities and stakeholders to attend them, and organising suitable venues and transportation. Unless due diligence is done, Parliament will compromise its constitutional obligation in this regard.

"The DA will continue to hold Parliament accountable and ensure that the hearings are more than just a box-ticking exercise. We highly value public input and have raised a number of concerns already. We will continue to speak out against any and all procedures and processes that seem to indicate a capture or purposeful derailment of the process."

Some of the key changes within the Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill:
  • Making Grade R the new compulsory school starting age, as opposed to Grade 1, as is currently the case.
  • Compelling home-schooled learners to register for this type of schooling.
  • Criminalising parents who do not ensure their child or children are in school, with fines or jail time of up to 12 months.
  • Holding school governing bodies more accountable for disclosures of financial interests – including those related to their spouses and family members.
  • Prohibiting educators from conducting business with the state or being a director of public or private companies conducting business with the state.
  • Abolishing corporal punishment and initiation/hazing practices.
  • Allowing schools to sell alcohol outside of school hours.
  • Giving government department heads power over language policies and the curriculums a school must adopt.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
afriforumdabaxolile nodadapoliticseducationlegislation
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Who do you think should lead the Democratic Alliance after the party’s upcoming national congress in April?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
John Steenhuisen for sure, he’s got the experience
62% - 820 votes
Mpho Phalatse, the DA needs a fresh outlook
38% - 501 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Cause for concern or business as usual? We hear from News24 reporters

20 Mar

LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Cause for concern or business as usual? We hear from News24 reporters
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.20
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
22.26
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.58
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.09
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.9%
Platinum
974.76
-1.0%
Palladium
1,416.85
-0.4%
Gold
1,997.29
+0.2%
Silver
23.37
+1.1%
Brent Crude
75.91
-1.0%
Top 40
69,129
-1.3%
All Share
74,652
-1.2%
Resource 10
64,214
-1.5%
Industrial 25
101,585
-1.0%
Financial 15
15,164
-1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri...

20 Mar

'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri meets his MotoGP hero
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking...

15 Mar

WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking R12.5m prize
Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby...

14 Mar

Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby informal settlement
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end

23 Mar

WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end
What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?

23 Mar

What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?
How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights

20 Mar

How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

17 Mar

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23081.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo