DA wants Parliament dissolved, EFF files motion of no confidence as pressure piles on Ramaphosa

The DA has submitted a motion in Parliament seeking to dissolve Parliament.

EFF leader Julius Malema wants a motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa in addition to an impeachment vote.

MPs are expected to vote on Tuesday on whether Ramaphosa should face an impeachment process following the release of the Section 89 Independent Panel report.

Opposition parties in Parliament are continuing to pile pressure on President Cyril Ramaphosa, with the DA calling for the dissolution of the National Assembly while the EFF wants a no-confidence motion tabled.

The DA submitted a motion in Parliament to dissolve the National Assembly.

On Monday, its leader, John Steenhuisen, said Ramaphosa had lost his legitimacy and mandate to continue serving as the country's leader.

The dissolving of the National Assembly would lead to an early election.

Ramaphosa has faced widespread calls for his resignation following the release of the Section 89 Independent Panel report, which probed his actions following a February burglary at his Phala Phala farm.

Opposition parties have been his strongest critics and have used the report as a political weapon.

Steenhuisen said the DA believed the only way the country could move on from the political uncertainty caused by the panel's report was for fresh elections to be held.

The Constitution allows for the National Assembly to be dissolved if the majority of MPs vote in support.

The ANC has a majority in Parliament, and for any such motion to succeed will need the entire opposition bloc and ANC MPs to support it.

On Monday, the ANC was still deliberating on Ramaphosa's implication in the report.

A meeting held by the party's national working committee (NWC) on Sunday resolved to recommend to the national executive committee that Ramaphosa should be protected by MPs when the report is voted on on Tuesday.

Steenhuisen said even if Ramaphosa resigned or faced impeachment proceedings that found him guilty, no member of the ANC was good enough to take over the presidency.

EFF leader Julius Malema shared similar attacks on the ANC leaders' capabilities at a press briefing on Monday.

Malema said in addition to the impeachment process, Ramaphosa had to face a motion of no confidence.

As the official opposition, the EFF leader added, the DA had to bring the motion forward in Parliament.

Malema said if the DA did not table a motion, the EFF would.

He went on a full-on political confrontation with Ramaphosa, calling him a thief and corrupt.

Malema insisted even if Ramaphosa was to resign ahead of the impeachment vote, he should still face a vote on his leadership.

"We will vote for the impeachment to ensure that Ramaphosa leaves with nothing. He must step down and still be impeached. Even after he steps down, he must still be arrested because he committed a crime. He has put the country in a state where we are divided. As we speak, he is no longer the president."

The EFF leader said ANC MPs would be exposed on Tuesday if they chose not to support the vote.

The ANC's NWC had recommended that its MPs vote against Tuesday's motion.

Ramaphosa plans to review the report in court.



Malema said this symbolised the president was taking Parliament to court because the panel did not exist.

He differed with Steenhuisen on dissolving the National Assembly and a call for early elections, saying it would only benefit the ANC and not the opposition.

"The only election that will take the ANC out of power is a well-planned election, not a rushed election," Malema said.



