1h ago

add bookmark

DA wants Parliament dissolved, EFF files motion of no confidence as pressure piles on Ramaphosa

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The DA has submitted a motion in Parliament seeking to dissolve Parliament. 
  • EFF leader Julius Malema wants a motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa in addition to an impeachment vote. 
  • MPs are expected to vote on Tuesday on whether Ramaphosa should face an impeachment process following the release of the Section 89 Independent Panel report. 

Opposition parties in Parliament are continuing to pile pressure on President Cyril Ramaphosa, with the DA calling for the dissolution of the National Assembly while the EFF wants a no-confidence motion tabled. 

The DA submitted a motion in Parliament to dissolve the National Assembly. 

On Monday, its leader, John Steenhuisen, said Ramaphosa had lost his legitimacy and mandate to continue serving as the country's leader.

The dissolving of the National Assembly would lead to an early election. 

Ramaphosa has faced widespread calls for his resignation following the release of the Section 89 Independent Panel report, which probed his actions following a February burglary at his Phala Phala farm. 

ROLLING COVERAGE | What now for Ramaphosa after damning Phala Phala report?

Opposition parties have been his strongest critics and have used the report as a political weapon. 

Steenhuisen said the DA believed the only way the country could move on from the political uncertainty caused by the panel's report was for fresh elections to be held. 

The Constitution allows for the National Assembly to be dissolved if the majority of MPs vote in support. 

The ANC has a majority in Parliament, and for any such motion to succeed will need the entire opposition bloc and ANC MPs to support it.

On Monday, the ANC was still deliberating on Ramaphosa's implication in the report. 

Supporters of South African President Cyril Ramaph
Supporters of Cyril Ramaphosa wave placards outside Nasrec centre while the ANC's NEC meets.
AFP Marco Longari / AFP

A meeting held by the party's national working committee (NWC) on Sunday resolved to recommend to the national executive committee that Ramaphosa should be protected by MPs when the report is voted on on Tuesday. 

Steenhuisen said even if Ramaphosa resigned or faced impeachment proceedings that found him guilty, no member of the ANC was good enough to take over the presidency. 

READ | Ramaphosa to challenge section 89 report in ConCourt, says lawyer

EFF leader Julius Malema shared similar attacks on the ANC leaders' capabilities at a press briefing on Monday.

Malema said in addition to the impeachment process, Ramaphosa had to face a motion of no confidence. 

As the official opposition, the EFF leader added, the DA had to bring the motion forward in Parliament. 

Malema said if the DA did not table a motion, the EFF would. 

He went on a full-on political confrontation with Ramaphosa, calling him a thief and corrupt.

Malema insisted even if Ramaphosa was to resign ahead of the impeachment vote, he should still face a vote on his leadership. 

"We will vote for the impeachment to ensure that Ramaphosa leaves with nothing. He must step down and still be impeached. Even after he steps down, he must still be arrested because he committed a crime. He has put the country in a state where we are divided. As we speak, he is no longer the president." 

READ | Opposition MPs sharpening knives as Parliament gears up to consider Phala Phala matter

The EFF leader said ANC MPs would be exposed on Tuesday if they chose not to support the vote.

The ANC's NWC had recommended that its MPs vote against Tuesday's motion. 

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (C) leaves
Cyril Ramaphosa pictured outside the Nasrec centre in Johannesburg on Monday.

Ramaphosa plans to review the report in court.

Malema said this symbolised the president was taking Parliament to court because the panel did not exist.

He differed with Steenhuisen on dissolving the National Assembly and a call for early elections, saying it would only benefit the ANC and not the opposition. 

"The only election that will take the ANC out of power is a well-planned election, not a rushed election," Malema said. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
julius malemacyril ramaphosajohn steenhuisenpartypolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
A Section 89 panel headed by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo found President Cyril Ramaphosa has an impeachable case to answer on the Phala Phala scandal.
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Ramaphosa should do the honourable thing and immediately resign.
23% - 1647 votes
Ramaphosa should follow due process and submit himself to an impeachment hearing.
30% - 2136 votes
Ramaphosa should fight the findings in court and keep his job at all costs
48% - 3451 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.24
+1.7%
Rand - Pound
21.14
+0.9%
Rand - Euro
18.21
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.69
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.9%
Gold
1,792.14
-0.3%
Silver
22.80
-1.5%
Palladium
1,906.86
+0.4%
Platinum
1,014.59
-0.5%
Brent Crude
85.57
-1.5%
Top 40
68,701
+0.7%
All Share
74,906
+0.8%
Resource 10
74,949
+1.3%
Industrial 25
91,639
+0.1%
Financial 15
15,694
+1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand

30 Nov

Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Citizen Canine: Deaf pitbull the first dog to use sign language to pass gold standard

29 Nov

Citizen Canine: Deaf pitbull the first dog to use sign language to pass gold standard
Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce

26 Nov

Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money

01 Dec

3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22339.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo