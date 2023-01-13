3m ago

add bookmark

EFF asks ConCourt to overturn National Assembly decision on Ramaphosa impeachment

accreditation
Jan Gerber
EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu has argued that the party wants to hold President Cyril Ramaphosa to account.
EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu has argued that the party wants to hold President Cyril Ramaphosa to account.
Getty Images
  • The EFF wants the Constitutional Court to set aside the National Assembly's decision not to proceed with impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa.
  • The EFF wants the Section 89 process to start afresh.
  • The party also wants the apex court to allow it to oppose Ramaphosa's application to review the Section 89 panel's report.

The EFF is heading to the Constitutional Court to challenge the National Assembly's decision not to institute impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The party will also ask the court to allow it to oppose Ramaphosa's application to review and set aside the report of the independent panel, which found that he had a prima facie case to answer.

In late November, the panel - which Parliament appointed - released the report, which contained a recommendation that the National Assembly should institute the impeachment proceedings Ramaphosa.

At first Ramaphosa considered resigning, but he decided to fight back and ask the Constitutional Court to review the report instead.

The pending court challenge, however, did not prevent the National Assembly from proceeding with a vote on whether or not impeachment proceedings should be instituted against Ramaphosa. With party discipline enforced, the ANC ensured that the vote went against impeachment.

READ | Ramaphosa slams Section 89 panel for relying on Fraser’s 'say-so' on Phala Phala accusations

In his application to the Constitutional Court, Ramaphosa accused the panel of relying on the "say-so" of former spy boss Arthur Fraser in determining the impeachment case against him. Ramaphosa insisted that he did nothing wrong in relation to a theft at his Limpopo game farm, Phala Phala.


The theft remained secret until Fraser laid charges in connection with it with the police, spawning a host of investigations, including the parliamentary Section 89 process.

As respondents, Ramaphosa only cited the three members of the panel, the former chief justice, Sandile Ngcobo; retired judge Thokozile Masipa; advocate Mahlape Sello, SC; Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and ATM leader Vuyolwethu Zungula, who brought the Section 89 motion.

But, in papers filed on 22 December, EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu argued that the party had a material interest because it was duty-bound to hold Ramaphosa to account, and that he still had many questions to answer on the Phala Phala saga.

In another application, which was filed this week, the EFF asked the apex court to review and set aside Mapisa-Nqakula's decision to have a vote on the report, to have it done by open ballot, and to declare it unconstitutional and invalid. They want the Section 89 process to start afresh.

Shivambu stated that he made the application with urgency and asked the court to hear it with Ramaphosa's application.

In December, the ATM also approached the Western Cape High Court in a bid to overturn the National Assembly's decision.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
parliamentconstitutional courteffcyril ramaphosagautengjohannesburgpoliticsphala phala report
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What type of expertise should be prioritised when looking for a new Eskom CEO?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Commercial background
18% - 98 votes
Engineering experience
79% - 441 votes
Public service credentials
3% - 18 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022

29 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.84
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.52
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
18.21
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.73
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.3%
Gold
1,902.41
+0.3%
Silver
23.74
-0.1%
Palladium
1,713.17
0.0%
Platinum
1,087.26
0.0%
Brent Crude
84.03
+1.6%
Top 40
72,993
+0.7%
All Share
79,147
+0.7%
Resource 10
78,860
+1.6%
Industrial 25
98,977
+0.2%
Financial 15
16,159
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Soccer injury behind SA twins' concept for ‘Digital X-ray Glasses'

03 Jan

WATCH | Soccer injury behind SA twins' concept for ‘Digital X-ray Glasses'
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar

02 Jan

WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar
PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after...

02 Jan

PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after 2-year break
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec 2022

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec 2022

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo