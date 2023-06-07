EFF new MPs, including Manyi, sworn-in as MPs

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula hosted a ceremony to officially swear in the four members of Parliament.

The news was revealed on Tuesday following a gazette signed by Parliament's secretary, Xolile George.

Former ATM member Mzwanele Manyi said the EFF could play a significant role in governing the country.

The EFF has welcomed Mzwanele Manyi, Mandla Shikwambana, Eugene Mthethwa, and Nqobile Mhlongo as its new members of Parliament.

The four were sworn in as MPs on Wednesday by Speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

The EFF congratulated and welcomed the new MPs stating they would "bring quality to its parliamentary work and aid in the advancement of the agenda of economic freedom".

On Tuesday, News24 reported that the party had fired Andries Shembeni, Dumisani Mthenjane, Shelly Mokgotho and Ciliesta Motsepe as MPs.

After being sworn in as an MP, Manyi told Newzroom Afrika: "I am here as somebody that must be part of the arsenal the EFF is using. This has got nothing to do with me personally, this has got to do with the strategy of the EFF, and I am here to be an apparatus so the EFF can achieve its mission.

"I think here and now, what is required is an organisation like the EFF. The EFF is well poised to make sure that this country is saved from the deterioration that is going on," he said.

Manyi added: "When the EFF achieves its mission, the country will be saved. You can't have this situation. The country is really going to the pits because the ANC is misgoverning this country. We need the EFF like yesterday."

♦?In Pictures♦?The EFF Newly Sworn In Members of Parliament, Commissars Nobile Mhlongo and Mandla Shikwambana, as well as Fighters Mzwanele Manyi and Eugene Mthethwa.The EFF is confident that both Commissars and Fighters will bring quality to its parliamentary work and aid in… pic.twitter.com/6yVsSedmHr — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) June 7, 2023

The swearing-in of the new MPs comes after EFF leader Julius Malema announced last month that the party would crack down on "laziness and unacceptable behaviour" by its deployees at the National Assembly, provincial legislatures, and councils.



