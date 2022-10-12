38m ago

add bookmark

Electoral Amendment Bill heads to National Assembly for consideration

accreditation
Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Alet Pretorius
  • The controversial Electoral Amendment Bill is now headed to the National Assembly for consideration.
  • This is after the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs completed its work on the bill, with the DA and EFF objecting to the amendments.
  • Civil society organisations are lobbying MPs not to support the bill, but with the ANC's support, it is expected to pass.

The controversial Electoral Amendment Bill is on its way to the National Assembly for consideration after the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs completed its work on the legislation on Wednesday.

The ANC supports the bill. The DA and EFF do not, albeit for differing reasons.

The DA has some technical concerns about the bill, while the EFF wants higher barriers for independent candidates' participation in national and provincial elections.

The committee adopted its report on the bill, with the recommendation that the National Assembly supports it, with the DA and EFF's objections.

The bill will now go to the National Assembly. If it passes there, as expected due to the ANC's majority, it will go to the National Council of Provinces, for that Houses' legislative process.

The deadline to complete the work on the bill, and have it signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa is tight – this must be done by 10 December, as mandated by the Constitutional Court.

The bill came about through a ruling by the apex court.

The bill is necessitated by an 11 June 2020 Constitutional Court ruling that declared the Electoral Act unconstitutional "to the extent that it requires that adult citizens may be elected to the National Assembly and provincial legislatures only through their membership of political parties".

The apex court then suspended the declaration of unconstitutionality for "24 months to afford Parliament an opportunity to remedy the defect giving rise to the unconstitutionality".

Parliament initially deferred working on the amendment to the Department of Home Affairs.

READ | As Electoral Amendment Bill's completion nears, EFF wants higher barriers for independent candidates

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi appointed a ministerial advisory committee (MAC), chaired by former minister Valli Moosa in February 2021, more than six months after the court order.

The MAC's majority recommendation envisaged a system that provided a mixed single-member constituency and proportional representation (PR) system.

Motsoaledi and his department went with the minority advice and drafted a bill that relied solely on a PR system, amending the current system as little as possible.

The ANC has subsequently fallen in step behind Motsoaledi, after the bill was eventually introduced to Parliament in January this year.

As it became clear that Parliament would not meet the deadline, it approached the Constitutional Court for an extension, which was granted for six months.

READ | Civil society calls on MPs not to support Electoral Amendment Bill

Civil society took a keen interest in the bill amid calls for greater accountability for politicians.

On Monday, several civil society organisations launched a campaign to persuade MPs not to pass the bill, with Defend our Democracy emailing a video with concerns about the bill to MPs. They intend to mobilise the public and, if the bill passes through the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces, also call on Ramaphosa not to sign it.

If all else fails, litigation will be considered.

The group spans ideological divides, but their shared concern is that the bill would not ensure greater accountability, as MPs will still serve at the behest of their parties. A system that includes constituencies is preferred, like that proposed by the majority recommendation of the MAC.

After the committee adopted its report on Wednesday, committee chairperson ANC MP Mosa Chabane said they know the electoral system is "contested terrain".

"Parliament may consider a new system post-2024 provincial and national elections," said Chabane.

"That should be an authority of Parliament to pronounce on."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
daanceffparliamentpolitcs
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
11% - 377 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
65% - 2171 votes
Building his relationship with UK PM Liz Truss
1% - 30 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
23% - 773 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.30
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.29
-1.7%
Rand - Euro
17.74
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.47
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,670.15
+0.2%
Silver
18.96
-1.0%
Palladium
2,129.14
+0.1%
Platinum
883.78
-0.6%
Brent Crude
94.29
-2.0%
Top 40
58,177
-0.1%
All Share
64,528
-0.1%
Resource 10
61,191
-0.5%
Industrial 25
78,390
+0.7%
Financial 15
13,974
-1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
'The thrill of racing is what I like most about sailing' – Young SA sailor ready...

10 Oct

'The thrill of racing is what I like most about sailing' – Young SA sailor ready to take on Cape2Rio
To everyone else he's just the courier guy but for this Durban toddler Mfundo is...

10 Oct

To everyone else he's just the courier guy but for this Durban toddler Mfundo is her bestie and she adores him
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha

05 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22284.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo