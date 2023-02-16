48m ago

Exercise Mosi II: Gungubele defends military drills with Russia, China despite broad condemnation

accreditation
Jason Felix
Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele defended SA's participation in Exercise Mosi II with Russia and China.
Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele defended SA's participation in Exercise Mosi II with Russia and China.
PHOTO: Victoria O'Regan/Gallo Images
  • Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele has defended South Africa's military exercises with Russia and China.
  • According to Gungubele, the exercises are indicative of that fact that the world is able to live in harmony.
  • South Africa will participate in and host the exercises in Durban and Richards Bay from Friday.

South Africa's military exercises with Russia and China are a sign that the world is able to live in harmony, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said, despite widespread condemnation over the naval drills with Russia at a time when it is at war with Ukraine.

Exercise Mosi II, a tri-nation naval exercise, will be held in Durban and Richards Bay from Friday until 27 February.

READ | SA forges ahead with Russia, China naval exercise despite widespread condemnation

On Thursday, Gungubele spoke at a press conference where he outlined decisions taken during a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Asked about the event and its implications, he said: "It's difficult for me to say which ministers will be there. Let me tell you, if I was available, I would go. It's quite an interesting scene, especially if different countries come together to do that exercise. It actually shows that the globe is able to live in harmony together and so on."

This week, the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) defended Exercise Mosi II, arguing that South Africa had undertaken previous training exercises with other nations, including France and the United States.

There has been much criticism of the South African government for hosting Russia, which, on 24 February, will have invaded Ukraine exactly one year ago.

In the midst of the one-year anniversary, the People's Liberation Army navy from China and the Russian Federal Navy are expected to participate in Exercise Mosi II, in which the naval might of the countries will be showcased on SA's shores.

Earlier this month, a furore erupted after the Russian consulate tweeted a picture of the Admiral Gorshkov battleship arriving in Cape Town.

The battleship was seen against the backdrop of Cape Town's iconic Table Mountain.

The tweet read: "The battleship arrived in the Mother City on its way to Durban where it will take part in joint [SA, Chinese and Russian] naval drills scheduled for February 17-27."

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis condemned the battleship's docking in the Mother City, and said that the City did not want to host Russia.


