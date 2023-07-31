Fire-ravaged parliamentary building to be restored by November 2025 – Xolile George

Xolile George says the parliamentary building will be restored by November 2025.

He believes the new building will be delivered on time.

Parliament's secretary, Xolile George, remains optimistic the fire-ravaged National Assembly building will be restored by November 2025.

On Monday, George was hosted by the Press Gallery Association, during which he outlined his first year in office.

Speaking about the fire which destroyed the building, George said it devastated Parliament's historical infrastructure and it needed a comprehensive rebuilding effort.

"The jury is still out, but our commitment is still there for November 2025. We would like to see the contractor sticking to that and being held accountable," he said.

Previously, National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula attributed the delay to Parliament being a crime scene for six months, due to the fire, as well as a budget only being assigned in November.

In May, News24 reported that construction work on MPs' offices was expected to start in May and be completed in June.

The repair work to 155 offices for MPs should now be completed by August.

Since the fire broke out on 2 January 2022, police tape and fencing barricades have restricted access to the damaged building.

George said there had also been delays due to the building not being safe.

"We are quite confident that, as we reconstruct, we are mindful of issues at a site level. You will encounter many challenges at a level of estimates and actual site conditions that prevail. We can only proceed on assessments," he said.

George said workers would need oxygen to go into certain parts of the damaged building.

"The site conditions changes almost every week," he said.

In October, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced that R2 billion had been allocated for the repair and refurbishment of Parliament over the next three years.

Parliament has partnered with the Development Bank of Southern Africa to assist with the multibillion-rand project.

"Through rigorous engagements, the National Treasury increased our budget allocation by R118 million in 2021/22. We are having promising ongoing discussions for further baseline budget adjustments for Parliament. The R118 million will go a long way in assisting the implementation of our business continuing, and disaster recovery following the Covid-19 pandemic and the fire damage," he said.

In addition to work on the fire-damaged building, office space is also being created for MPs and staff during the reconstruction process.

"The substantial progress achieved is at an impressive level, which demonstrates the urgency with which we are approaching our infrastructure delivery programme. To further mitigate any potential risks, we have implemented stringent monitoring and accountability measures," said George.