54m ago

add bookmark

Former Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse now wants to become the next DA leader

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mpho Phalatse (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)
Mpho Phalatse (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)
Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle
  • Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse has entered the race to become the next DA leader.
  • Phalatse will go up against current DA leader John Steenhuisen.
  • The DA will hold its provincial conference in April over two days at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand.

Axed Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse has officially announced her candidature for the position of party leader and will go up against incumbent John Steenhuisen.

On Monday, Phalatse told supporters at Hector Pieterson Square in Soweto that her decision to run for the party's top job comes amid the ANC's mismanagement of the country.

The DA will hold its provincial conference in April over two days at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand.

She said her team chose the Hector Pieterson memorial for the announcement because the DA is a party for all South Africans.

"I do recognise the perception out there that my party, the DA, is indifferent to the plight of black people. Yet, contrary to the narrative, mostly pushed and peddled by our political opponents, we are a party that recognises the injustices of the past and that honours those, like Hector, who made the ultimate sacrifice for the freedom we celebrate," she said.

She added:

We are unwavering in our belief that South Africa would not be the constitutional democracy which is held in high regard as a shining beacon of hope within the global family of nations, if it were not for the selfless struggles of those who came before us.

According to Phalatse, there is very little doubt that South Africa is at a crossroads.

"One path at this crossroads leads to a potential precipice – a total collapse and mayhem. The other leads to reconstruction and repair. We have an obligation to urgently emancipate the people of South Africa from the shackles of despair and political disillusionment, which are a result of almost 30 years of the ANC's politics of greed and plunder," she said.

The former Johannesburg mayor said the country needs new leadership that can rekindle the flame of hope.


READ | 'I've been in the trenches… I don't need to be leader' - Steenhuisen woos DA for second term

"Our country is on the cusp of change. Millions of South Africans are searching for a credible political alternative. Others, in total despair, choose to stay away and simply not participate in the electoral process. As the second largest political party in the country, the DA is well-positioned to become that alternative for all the people of South Africa, black and white, rich or poor, urban or rural," she said.

Phalatse said the DA she believes in must genuinely promote meritocracy and not tokenism in its selection processes.

She said: 

I am steadfast in my belief that a recalibrated, reoriented DA can give the people of South Africa the political alternative they so desperately need right now, especially as we move ever closer to the 2024 general elections. Whilst most South Africans would agree on the DA’s brand of good governance, a trust deficit remains.

So far, it has been only Phalatse that has come out to say she is standing for the position. At the party's last election congress, in 2020, former DA leader in KwaZulu-Natal, Mbali Ntuli, challenged Steenhuisen for the position but lost out. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dampho phalatsejohn steenhui­senpolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your thoughts on the possibility of having permanent Stage 2 or 3 load shedding?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'll take that over constant schedule changes
13% - 874 votes
Why are we normalising Eskom’s mess?
72% - 4820 votes
I've already found alternative ways of powering my home/business
15% - 1026 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.37
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
21.48
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
18.87
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.28
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Platinum
1,014.00
+0.1%
Palladium
1,638.00
-0.5%
Gold
1,923.19
-0.3%
Silver
23.65
+0.2%
Brent Crude
86.66
-0.9%
Top 40
74,344
-0.6%
All Share
80,325
-0.6%
Resource 10
77,934
+0.1%
Industrial 25
102,701
-1.1%
Financial 15
16,323
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Young SA crew makes history with podium finish in Cape2Rio race

11h ago

Young SA crew makes history with podium finish in Cape2Rio race
PICS | Cape Town library uses PlayStation, Xbox games to get children off the streets

28 Jan

PICS | Cape Town library uses PlayStation, Xbox games to get children off the streets
FEEL GOOD | The drive to succeed: Cape Town man drove taxis to fulfil his dream of...

28 Jan

FEEL GOOD | The drive to succeed: Cape Town man drove taxis to fulfil his dream of becoming a doctor
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream...

26 Jan

WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream holiday?
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world

26 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo