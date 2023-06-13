42m ago

Share

Four Section 194 committee members recuse themselves from probe into Public Protector bribery claims

accreditation
Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Jaco Marais
  • Four MPs have recused themselves from an ethics committee probe into bribery allegations.
  • Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane alleges that late ANC MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson sought bribes on behalf of herself, Section 194 committee chairperson Qubudile Dyantyi and ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina.
  • Mkhwebane lodged a complaint with the Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests, which has commenced its investigation.

Four members of the Section 194 inquiry into suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness for office have recused themselves from a Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests probe into allegations that three ANC MPs solicited bribes from her.

Mkhwebane's husband, David Skosana, alleged that late ANC MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson, who served on the committee but wasn’t an active member, sought bribes of R200 000 each for herself, committee chairperson Qubudile Dyantyi and ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina.

Dyantyi and Majodina have publicly denied the allegations.

Skosana has laid a complaint with the police, and Mkhwebane, after being so advised by National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, laid a complaint with the Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests.

Mkhwebane, along with the EFF, UDM and ATM, insist that Dyantyi should recuse himself. Mkhwebane also brought an unsuccessful application for Dyantyi's recusal last year.

READ | Mkhwebane, EFF, UDM, ATM seek to turn inquiry into her fitness for office into investigation of Dyantyi

This ethics committee does its work behind closed doors.

According to a statement from Parliament, the committee met on Monday when it received a briefing from the Acting Registrar of Members' Interests, advocate Anthea Gordon, on Mkhwebane's complaints.

"The matter is on the ongoing agenda of the committee," the statement read.

It said:

The committee noted that four of its members serve on the committee for Section 194 inquiry. The four members, Mr Bekizwe Nkosi, Mr Julius Malema, Ms Violet Siwela and Ms Mimmy Gondwe have been recused from the committee for the purpose of the complaints by the Public Protector. This is to ensure that the process before the committee is fair, ethical, and conducted with integrity.

"The committee will process the complaints in line with the provisions of the Code of Ethical Conduct and Disclosures of Members' Interests and will at its next meeting engage on the substance of the complaints. The committee observes principles of natural justice, which must be adhered to."

TimesLIVE reported that the committee advised Mkhwebane against releasing audio recordings she claims relate to the bribery allegations at a media briefing she scheduled for 12:30 on Tuesday because doing so could jeopardise the committee's work.

Mkhwebane nonetheless released the audio recordings, and called it the biggest corruption scandal ever for Parliament.

"For the first time, we can talk about state capture," she claimed.

READ | Mkhwebane rejects state attorney she demanded 3 days before

The National Assembly rises on Thursday and only reconvenes in September. The ethics committee is not expected to meet during the recess. However, the Section 194 Committee, under pressure from Parliament to conclude its work, will meet during the recess and intends to finalise its report on 28 July.

This means that the committee, never known for the speed with which it processes complaints, will only finalise its investigation after the Section 194 Committee concludes its work.

The inquiry has suffered many delays in the last two months, relating to Mkhwebane's legal costs and representation, and on Friday it decided that it would pose written questions to Mkhwebane. If she chooses not to answer, it would only consider the evidence before it.

Mkhwebane has been waging a war of attrition with the inquiry, including court applications, calling irrelevant witnesses and filibustering by her advocate, Dali Mpofu, SC.

This means the process, which was initially scheduled to be completed by September last year, with R4.5 million as Mkhwebane's legal costs, is ongoing, and her legal costs have ballooned to R30 million.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
busisiwe mkhwebaneparliamentpoliticspublic protector
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you still use the South African Post Office to send and deliver parcels?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, their postal services are notoriously unreliable
76% - 2091 votes
Yes, for overseas deliveries from time to time
3% - 77 votes
Sapo is only good for licence renewals and payment services
21% - 583 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!

2h ago

LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

49m ago

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

07 Jun

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.53
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
23.31
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
20.04
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.60
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Platinum
987.64
-0.3%
Palladium
1,376.90
+1.3%
Gold
1,960.36
+0.1%
Silver
24.07
+0.0%
Brent Crude
71.84
-4.1%
Top 40
72,334
+1.9%
All Share
77,662
+1.8%
Resource 10
68,349
+2.6%
Industrial 25
105,030
+1.7%
Financial 15
15,862
+1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo