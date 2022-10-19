'Free media an integral part of our democracy,' says govt on 45th Black Wednesday anniversary

Government leaders are joining the media fraternity in commemorating the 45th anniversary of Black Wednesday.

On 19 October 1977, the apartheid government banned independent media in an attempt to silence the press from reporting on the brutal acts of the regime.

Black Wednesday is also marked as National Press Freedom Day.

The government remains committed to press freedom – an integral part of the nation's democracy.

This is according to Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele.

On Wednesday, government leaders commemorated the 45th anniversary of Black Wednesday, also marked as National Press Freedom Day.

On 19 October 1977, the apartheid government banned independent media in an attempt to silence the press from reporting about the brutal acts of the regime.

Journalists, including the then-editor of The World, Percy Qoboza, were detained.

READ | Black Wednesday: SA media has stood the test of time under difficult trading conditions – Press Council

In a statement, Gungubele said the day served as a reminder of how far the country's media had come.

Gungubele said:

A free media is an integral part of our democracy, and the government is committed to press freedom. We value our regular interactions with the media formations such as SA National Editors Forum (Sanef), the Press Club, and the Press Gallery. We will continue to further strengthen our relations and cement the importance of the independence of the media.

Gungubele added that freedom of the press should be respected because any threat to it undermined democracy.

READ | 'We stand behind you': Outpouring of support for News24's Karyn Maughan as Zuma takes her to court

"The right to press freedom and freedom of expression is an important cornerstone of democracy. The Constitution entrenches the right to freedom of expression, including media freedom, because it recognises that the media plays a crucial role in ensuring that all South Africans and the government are held to account.

"The government also urges the media to continue to uphold the standards of ethical reporting."

The minister also remembered journalists who had lost their lives while performing their duties.

"We recognise the media as partners in strengthening our democracy and promoting our rights, which many have fought and died for during the years of struggle. We embrace any platform that allows us to strengthen relationships with the media, while also allowing us to speak about the work of government and to share our successes and challenges."