49m ago

add bookmark

Gauteng water crisis: Have confidence in us, Mchunu tells Parliament amid outages

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Women carry water filled at a JoJo tank.
Women carry water filled at a JoJo tank.
Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle
  • Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu says his department intervenes wherever water challenges arise.
  • He called on MPs to show confidence in his department's plans to turn around troubled water boards.
  • Last week, News24 reported the Department of Water and Sanitation had incurred an eye-watering R16.5 billion in irregular expenditure.

Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu has asked lawmakers to show confidence in efforts to improve water delivery amid a monumental water crisis in the country's economic hub.

"I would say have confidence in us, have confidence in the measures we are taking even if it is not maybe now, but have confidence in the processes that are underway because we have applied our minds and then you can keep the changes under the microscope and give us six to nine months and we will improve services on the ground," he told MPs in Parliament on Tuesday.

Mchunu briefed the Standing Committee on Public Accounts on the Department of Water and Sanitation's irregular and wasteful expenditure.

Last week, News24 reported the department had incurred an eye-watering R16.5 billion in irregular expenditure.

READ | Joburg water crisis: No end in sight for thousands of parched households

Of this amount, R8.8 billion is in the process of condonation by National Treasury.

Mchunu's call for confidence comes amid a water crisis in Gauteng's three major metros.

He met municipal officials on Monday, after the Commando System - a water system which supplies the Brixton reservoir, Crosby pump station and Hursthill reservoir - went from low to empty.

A collapse of the system in the area left thousands of residents and businesses without water.

Mchunu said a water room committee, comprising the department, Rand Water, all Gauteng's municipalities, and the business sector would be set up to provide a holistic coordination, provision and management of water systems in the province.

Rand Water supplies 17 million people in the City of Johannesburg, City of Ekurhuleni, City of Tshwane, Rand West Local Municipality, Mogale City Local Municipality, and Rustenburg Local Municipality.

READ | Warning over Mchunu’s emergency plan to urgently give Gauteng residents running water

"We acknowledge that we need to do better. Yesterday, I met all the metros in Gauteng, they need to improve particularly to ensure that water is being used cautiously.

"They need to be assisted. We established a water room for Gauteng to attend to issues that it will monitor to increase efficiency to the level that is required," he told MPs on Tuesday.

Previously, Mchunu told Parliament at least a third of the 144 municipalities constitutionally mandated to provide water and sanitation were regarded as dysfunctional.

More than 50% have no, or limited, technical staff.

According to his figures, reported in March, out of 19 149 485 households in the country, the water service infrastructure backlogs amounted to 2 125 333 households or 11%.

Mchunu said expectations of households remained high, but the delivery of water services was low.

"We have met all provinces and had engagements with them for three days. We interacted intensively with the water services authorities.

"The conclusion that we reached after those intensive interactions was that indeed municipalities don't have the necessary capacity to deliver at the level they are expected," he added.

READ | Troubled water and sanitation dept earmarks R2bn for investigations as R16bn goes down the drain

Furthermore, Mchunu said most municipalities had limited skilled personnel.

Senzo Mchunu
Senzo Mchunu.

"Even if they have, they don't have adequate skills to perform the duties that have to do with water and sanitation. Apart from that, there are a number of other things that require some level of education.

"The level of expertise in water-related matters is limited. Budgets are also limited and the little that is available to municipalities from time to time and over the years will not be good."

Added to the mounting challenges are broken and dilapidated water infrastructure.

"Municipalities are saying that their infrastructure is ageing, but actually, it is decaying. It is rotten. We will, where necessarily, intervene.

"There are also interventions where we work with the private sector. We do this with one objective and that is to get water to the people. Then you can talk politics afterwards, but why we do this is for the sole purpose of getting water to people," Mchunu told MPs.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
rand watersenzo mchunuparliamentpoliticsservice delivery
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
17% - 2990 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
43% - 7498 votes
Building his relationship with UK PM Liz Truss
1% - 154 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
39% - 6722 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

14 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.16
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.52
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.84
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.42
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.4%
Gold
1,649.54
-0.1%
Silver
18.69
+0.1%
Palladium
2,032.53
+1.7%
Platinum
916.16
-0.2%
Brent Crude
91.62
-0.0%
Top 40
59,805
+0.3%
All Share
66,334
+0.2%
Resource 10
61,219
-1.1%
Industrial 25
81,032
+1.2%
Financial 15
14,678
-0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Ex-professional soccer player empowers youth with skills

10h ago

Ex-professional soccer player empowers youth with skills
Meet the Eastern Cape man who overcame abject poverty to become a neurosurgeon

11h ago

Meet the Eastern Cape man who overcame abject poverty to become a neurosurgeon
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22284.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo