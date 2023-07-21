1h ago

Govt grappling with how to protect whistleblowers while laws are being reviewed – Lamola

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola speaking at the PSC whistleblower symposium.
Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola speaking at the PSC whistleblower symposium.
  • Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has expressed his concerns over whistleblowers in South Africa.
  • Currently, his department is grappling with how to protect whistleblowers while laws are being reviewed.
  • On Friday, he delivered an address to a symposium hosted by the Public Service Commission.

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola says that while the government moves to strengthen legislation to protect whistleblowers, it is grappling with how they are protected in the interim.

On Friday, Lamola delivered an address to a symposium hosted by the Public Service Commission in Pretoria.

Lamola reiterated that the Protected Disclosures Act 2000 (PDA) was the current framework for whistleblower protection in South Africa.

"However, the PDA only covers the employer-employee relationship and does not provide an easy process or extend protection beyond work-related issues. Additionally, it does not require confidentiality or provide financial and legal assistance to whistleblowers," he said.

"The question we [are] currently grappling with is what happens in the interim, whilst we are reviewing the Act, whistleblowers are being victimised now. We are working with the private sector players and civil society to navigate this difficult conundrum.

"We eagerly anticipate the contributions of society to create a society where morality and integrity are matched by enthusiasm for justice and not vengeance."

EXPLAINER | SA's Protected Disclosure Act seen as Ramaphosa's promise to protect whistleblowers

Lamola said that following the findings of the Zondo Commission, the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development had recently published a comprehensive report on whistleblowing in South Africa.

He added that the report assessed the legislation regarding protected disclosures and witness protection.

"It identifies gaps or weaknesses in the current system and compares the South African approach to that of other countries. These include broadening the definition of harm inflicted on employees by speaking up, strengthening confidentiality measures, and creating a reverse onus. According to the report, it is recommended that any provision in a contract that attempts to exclude the Protected Disclosures Act should be prohibited.

"Furthermore, it should be considered a criminal offence for an individual to seek retribution against a whistleblower who has made a protected disclosure. Moreover, the state should offer protection to whistleblowers and their immediate family members if their safety or property is at risk. Finally, whistleblowers should be recognised as witnesses under the Witness Protection Act."

READ | Babita Deokaran: Lawyers wait to see if alleged murderers will make admissions before trial starts

Following the murder of Babita Deokaran, whistleblower protection has come under sharp scrutiny.

She had been a critical witness for the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

News24 previously reported that Deokaran had provided evidence in more than 100 investigations relating to corruption within the Gauteng health department.

She was killed outside her home in southern Johannesburg in August 2021.

Several hard-hitting News24 investigations revealed the scope of alleged corruption in the provincial health system, which had been uncovered by Deokaran before her death.

The State Capture Inquiry recommended whistleblowers be rewarded if the evidence they gave resulted in the recovery of looted cash.

At the time, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo mentioned how whistleblowers were the "most effective weapons against corruption".

READ | If we don't look after whistleblowers, they won't be around for the next state capture - Zondo

The Zondo report recommended a "fixed percentage of monies recovered should be awarded to the whistleblower provided that the information disclosed by the whistleblower has been material in the obtaining of the award".

This meant that if civil litigation resulted in the state recovering looted money, the whistleblowers responsible for enabling that recovery should be rewarded.

