‘If you don’t vote, you get the government you deserve’ – DA’s Glynnis Breytenbach on SA’s future

accreditation
Jason Felix
Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach. (Netwerk24)
  • DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach says South Africa’s justice system is in shambles.
  • She says there is a great lack of resources and capacity.
  • Last month, NPA boss Shamila Batohi told Parliament that the tide against corruption is turning.

DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach says voters who stay away from the polls in next year’s general election will get the government they deserve.

On Wednesday, the former hot shot prosecutor addressed the Cape Town Press Club on the challenges faced by South Africa’s justice system and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

She said there was no accountability, and the current government did not want to have accountability.

“If we don’t dictate the legislation that goes to Parliament, the current problems will continue. If you want to see the system functioning and changes for the better, the answer is simple. There is an election. If you don’t vote, you get the government you deserve. I am not saying who you must vote for, but when you vote, think carefully about the future you want. If you want a future,” she said.

Breytenbach painted a picture of the justice system in shambles, and spoke of a complete lack of training, resources and capacity in the NPA.

“There are people who want to work still. They retire at the age of 60, [but] you can beat another 25 years out of them. They are experienced and they have the confidence. We need expertise and people need to come and assist. Many [apply and] are turned down. I am not sure why they are being turned down. When they offer help, it is expensive. [That’s because] they have the know-how, the skill,” she said.

Last month, News24 reported on NPA boss Shamila Batohi who told Parliament that the tide against corruption was turning - and impunity was no longer a given.

Batohi said the NPA leadership and staff had implemented key initiatives to rebuild a fit-for-purpose organisation to deliver accountability and uphold the rule of law.

She was briefing the Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance on corruption cases in the country's municipalities.

Asked about the DA’s electoral chances in next year’s general election, Breytenbach said the DA had the ability to attract the needed support.

“We have our moonshot pact. We firmly hold the view that SA cannot survive more of this abuse. 2024 is make or break. It means a coalition of parties, the only requirement is just to work together.

"We just want to advance South Africa for every single South African. Not just for a few. If we don’t do that, we can look forward to nothing,” she said.

