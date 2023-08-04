12m ago

Share

It is ANC and DA vs small parties in national dialogue on coalitions

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Fikile Mbalula, ANC secretary-general. Photo: Melinda Stuurman
Fikile Mbalula, ANC secretary-general. Photo: Melinda Stuurman
  • The DA and ANC are the only parties in support of the electoral thresholds when forming coalition governments.
  • Smaller opposition parties are vehemently opposed to the thresholds arguing that it excludes them from democracy.
  • These views were aired during the national dialogue on coalition governments held in Cape Town.

South Africa’s two biggest political parties, the ANC and DA, agree that electoral thresholds should be factored into the creation of coalition governments, but smaller opposition parties argue this excludes them from democracy.

There are also disagreements between parties regarding proportional representation in executive councils where no party has a majority. 

On Friday, conflicting views between majority and opposition parties emerged during the national dialogue on coalition governments held at the University of the Western Cape.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula is in support of thresholds where parties with less than 1% of support would not be granted a seat. 

“A threshold should be introduced so that there is a degree of legitimacy with regard to what amount of electoral support qualifies a party or candidate to be part of councils and coalition governments,” he told the gathering.

READ | 'Frequent collapse' of local government coalitions 'is deliberate', Mashatile tells national dialogue

He also said the law should be amended to ensure that public administration is insulated from coalition deal-making and bargaining.

Mbalula also proposed that motions of no confidence should not be abused.

“Coalitions should be transparent and accountable to the people in their jurisdiction by giving quarterly reports and accounting to citizens on service delivery progress and milestones. There should be an independent dispute resolution mechanism established to deal with any disputes among coalition partners,” he said.

He also said the health of a democracy should be measured by the wellbeing of citizens as well as the stability and ability of democratic institutions.

DA parliamentary chief whip Siviwe Gwarube said an electoral threshold removed parties who did not enjoy the confidence of the voters.

“Currently, there are parties who have seats but have less votes than the seat quota. All political parties represented in Parliament need to work together. Law making is tough and will require robust debate. Unstable coalitions will cause chaos and lack of service delivery. Governance is a cornerstone of a functioning democracy. The DA remains committed to tabling workable solutions to stabilise our governments,” she said.

Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald said the proportional system favours coalition governments.

"As we mature, multiparty governments are becoming a norm. We are going through a change, and this includes the electorate and the politicians. We agree with putting people first and committing to growing an inclusive economy,” he said.

Groenewald disagreed that the biggest party should lead coalitions and said that executive positions should be allocated proportionally.

He also warned that electoral reform can be abused by a governing party and disagreed that there should be an electoral threshold as proposed by the DA.

READ | Break ANC's unholy alliance with the EFF, veterans urge as Ramaphosa says he'll listen

ACDP MP Wayne Thring said some legislative amendments may be necessary because coalitions at local government are unstable.

The ACDP was also against the minimum threshold for seat allocation.

ATM leader Vuyolwethu Zungula told the gathering the views of the big political parties were frustrating.

Zungula said parties like the ANC and the DA wanted to sideline smaller parties.

“The blame for instability in coalitions in local government cannot be put on smaller parties,” he said, claiming that big parties are the ones that bribe councillors.

According to Zungula, the dialogue is a primer for a grand coalition between the ANC and the DA.

He questioned why there should be discussions before the elections and rejected the suggestion of electoral thresholds and a limit to motions of no confidence.

READ | Malema vs Mbalula: Coalition in jeopardy or just typical political banter?

GOOD Party leader Patricia de Lille said: "They expect their choices to be presented by those they elected. Voters must be given an abundance of choice, any dialogue that seeks to change that undermines our democracy.” 

De Lille said some of the proposals do not "open" the country's democracy.

"When you introduce thresholds, you create wasted votes."

Furthermore, De Lille said the smaller opposition parties would not allow big parties to bully them into accepting thresholds.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa was also not in favour of the thresholds, as this excluded small parties.

The coalition dialogue was set to continue on Saturday. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
daancjohn steenhuisenfikile mbalulapolitical partiespolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you have faith in the pledge signed by 115 CEOs to help support SA's economic recovery?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we needs all hands-on deck
27% - 1126 votes
No, their efforts are wasted on our govt
73% - 3057 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

4h ago

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.51
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
23.62
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
20.38
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.19
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Platinum
914.18
+0.2%
Palladium
1,251.38
+0.2%
Gold
1,941.40
+0.4%
Silver
23.63
+0.3%
Brent Crude
85.14
+2.3%
Top 40
71,469
+0.1%
All Share
76,833
+0.1%
Resource 10
60,457
-0.8%
Industrial 25
106,873
-0.4%
Financial 15
17,159
+1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo