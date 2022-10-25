1h ago

add bookmark

Judgment reserved in Mkhwebane's bid to appeal court decision that bars her from returning to work

accreditation
Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane leaving the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday.
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane leaving the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday.
Jan Gerber
  • Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has asked the Western Cape High Court for leave to appeal its ruling that prevents her from going back to office, pending a Constitutional Court ruling.
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa and the DA's counsel argue the application serves no practical purpose, as the case will go before the Constitutional Court.
  • Judgment has been reserved.

Judgment has been reserved in Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's court application for leave to appeal the court decision that prevented her from going back to office.

Two weeks ago, a full bench of the Western Cape High Court - judges Lister Nuku, Matthew Francis and James Lekhuleni - handed down a judgment, which confirmed the Constitutional Court must first confirm their order to overturn Mkhwebane's suspension before it takes effect.

On 9 September, the same judges ruled President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to suspend Mkhwebane, a day after she announced her office would investigate him in terms of the Executive Members Ethics Act complaint over the 2020 break-in at his Phala Phala farm, and a day before the Western Cape High Court ruled on Mkhwebane's attempt to interdict such a move, was improper.

The court stated: "In our view, the hurried nature of the suspension of [Mkhwebane] in the circumstances, notwithstanding that a judgment of the full court was looming on the same subject matter, leads this court to an ineluctable conclusion that the suspension may have been retaliatory and, hence, unlawful."

After the DA launched an application to appeal that ruling to the Constitutional Court, thereby immediately suspending it, Mkhwebane brought an application for its immediate enforcement - which both the DA and Ramaphosa opposed.

The full bench dismissed this application and ordered Mkhwebane to pay most of the DA's legal costs.

READ | 'Long on sophistry, short on legal authority': High Court slams Mkhwebane's bid to return to work

The court agreed with both the DA and Ramaphosa that the president's decision to suspend Mkhwebane had to be referred to the Constitutional Court for confirmation "independent of any steps taken by any of the parties" - and, as such, that the law governing the immediate enforcement of orders "has no application" in this case.

The bench said advocate Dali Mpofu SC's arguments on behalf of Mkhwebane "misstates the law and is a gross mischaracterisation of the reasons underpinning the court's finding in this regard".

"One would normally expect that, having identified the issues to be determined, the parties will be aware when a dispute entails a declaration of constitutional invalidity that requires confirmation by the Constitutional Court," the judges stated in their ruling. "But, perhaps, this places too much reliance on the parties to apply their common sense."

On Tuesday, however, Mpofu doubled down on his assertion the court's ruling need not be confirmed by the Constitutional Court.

He characterised the other parties' arguments, which convinced the court that this was the case, as "clever lawyering", "legal gymnastics", and "smoke and mirrors".

Mpofu said:

If this court fell for it, fine. Another court might not.

He argued there were grounds for leave to appeal, as another court could come to a different conclusion.

Advocate Vuyani Ngalwana SC, for the UDM and ATM in support of Mkhwebane, said it was "cold comfort" to say the Constitutional Court would resolve the case.

"What happens in the meantime? The Public Protector, the head of a Chapter 9 institution, remains unprotected from the abuse of power that this court found unlawful," Ngalwana argued.

Advocate Karrisha Pillay SC, for Ramaphosa, and advocate Michael Bishop, for the DA, argued the case would be heard by the Constitutional Court next month and leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal would have no practical effect.

"We have a set down date of 24 November [at the Constitutional Court]. When that matter is determined, it is the end of the road for all parties," said Pillay

READ | Mkhwebane wants to appeal ruling which prevents her from returning to office

She added there could be no doubt the Constitutional Court should confirm the suspension ruling, saying the apex court's jurisprudence was also clear on the matter.

"There is absolutely no prospect of success. The order speaks for itself," Pillay said of Mpofu's intended appeal to the SCA.

She submitted: "This application is an abuse of process."

Pillay added she did not make this submission lightly, but in the context of this litigation.

She asked for a personal costs order against Mkhwebane, to which Mpofu responded: "How can it be justice that the Public Protector, who was unlawfully suspended by the president, must now pay the costs?"

He said Mkhwebane was the "victim here".

"This court has a duty to protect the Public Protector," Mpofu added. 

Mkhwebane's impeachment enquiry will continue on Thursday, where she will bring an application for the adjournment of the committee conducting an inquiry into her fitness for office. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
busisiwe mkhwebanecyril ramaphosadali mpofuwestern capecape townjudiciarypolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
9% - 4450 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
30% - 14075 votes
Building his relationship with the UK PM
38% - 17661 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
23% - 10664 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'

20 Oct

PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

14 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.22
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
20.91
-0.8%
Rand - Euro
18.14
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.64
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.2%
Gold
1,655.98
+0.4%
Silver
19.39
+0.8%
Palladium
1,925.00
-2.3%
Platinum
925.52
-0.4%
Brent Crude
93.26
-0.3%
Top 40
59,268
+1.4%
All Share
65,851
+1.4%
Resource 10
61,645
-0.3%
Industrial 25
77,849
+2.3%
Financial 15
15,249
+1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
How these pupils from SA’s poorest schools became doctors

6h ago

How these pupils from SA’s poorest schools became doctors
Mitchell's Plain man's love for art awarded at provincial ceremony

9h ago

Mitchell's Plain man's love for art awarded at provincial ceremony
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22297.23) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo