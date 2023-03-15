34m ago

JUST IN | Axed Cabinet ministers resign from seats in Parliament days after deployment to committees

Jason Felix
Members of the executive who were removed have resigned from the National Assembly.
Members of the executive who were removed have resigned from the National Assembly.
  • Three former Cabinet ministers have resigned from their seats in the National Assembly.
  • Former water and sanitation deputy minister Dikeledi Magadzi has also resigned.
  • Their resignations come in the wake of President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle two weeks ago.

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle, several ministers have resigned from their seats in the National Assembly after being axed from the national executive.

On Wednesday, the office of ANC parliamentary chief whip Pemmy Majodina told News24 three ministers and a deputy minister were no longer part of the ANC's caucus in the national legislature.

The affected ministers will serve on ordinary portfolio committees, but it is clear that they have opted not to become backbenchers.

Another well-known point for former ministers is the loss of the benefits that come with being a minister and huge pension payouts.

Those who resigned include Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, who has taken up the full-time role of ANC secretary-general following the party's December 2022 conference.

Former Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has also resigned.

He was supposed to serve on the Portfolio Committee on Social Development after his axing. He served as ANC chief whip in the National Assembly in 2008.

Mthethwa also served as police minister from 2008 to 2014 and as minister of arts and culture from 2014 to 2019.

Mthethwa was police minister at the time of the August 2012 Marikana massacre, in which highly trained tactical police units gunned down 34 protesting mining workers in North West.

Another resignation is that of former minister in the Presidency responsible for women, youth and persons with disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane was minister of rural devel
Maite Nkoana-Mashabane was minister of rural development and land reform from 2018 to 2019.

The ANC appointed her to take up a seat on the National Assembly's Committee on Appropriations.

She was minister of rural development and land reform from 2018 to 2019. Before that, she served as international relations and cooperation minister from 2014 to 2018.

Nkoana-Mashabane was an MP between 1994 and 1995 and was later deployed to diplomatic missions in India, Malaysia and the Maldives.

Dikeledi Magadzi, who was removed from her position as deputy minister of water and sanitation, also resigned. She previously served as the deputy minister of transport.

Dikeledi Magadzi has resigned.
Dikeledi Magadzi has resigned.

Magadzi is also a former public works, agriculture and safety and security MEC in Limpopo.

She was the MEC for education in the province at the time when little Michael Komape fell and died in a pit latrine. In a TV interview, Magadzi refused to take accountability for the incident.

She served in the Limpopo executive between 1994 and 2010.

Majodina also confirmed that axed tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu had resigned. Sisulu served under all presidents since 1994 and led several portfolios, including human settlements and international relations.

Sisulu was removed and replaced by Patricia de Lille.


