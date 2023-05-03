Justice dept told its budget will not be approved if it does not shape up

The Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services is unhappy with the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development 's targets in its annual performance plan and threatened not to pass its budget if it does not improve.

The department has long been in shambles, and the committee also felt it disrespected it, which the department 's director-general denied.

The committee will have another meeting about the department's targets before the budget is debated on 30 May.

The Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services has warned the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development it will not pass its budget if it does not pull up its socks.

The department, whose performance has been a concern for several years, presented its annual performance plan (APP) and budget to the committee on Wednesday.

Things started on a false note, as its APP was submitted late to the committee.

Apart from a litany of concerns about the department's work, members from across the political spectrum were unimpressed with its presentation and questioned its attitude towards the committee.

EFF MP Yoliswa Yako said she sensed the department was unprepared, which was indicative of its "disorientation".

"It leaves much to be desired," she added.

DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach agreed, saying:

I get the distinct impression that this reporting to the portfolio committee is seen as a nuisance.

She added she got the impression the committee was seen as a "fly that needs to be swatted", like it was interfering with the department's work.



What upset committee chairperson ANC MP Bulelani Magwanishe was that the department removed or lowered some of the targets in its APP.

"It is not something I am particularly pleased with," he said, with a flair for understatement.

"The APPs are just an indication of our commitment to change the lives of our people. It is not something that must be done just as a tick-box exercise."

Magwansishe added it "can't be correct" the committee should ask Parliament to appropriate money based on reduced targets.

He lamented the fact Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola was not present and directed the following question to Lamola's deputy, John Jeffery:

Did you approve the reduction of these targets? And the removal of these targets?

Jeffery responded: "Look, the minister and I both signed the APP in the end. One of the reasons for the delay was unhappiness with it, particularly the targets.



"But uhm, I have to say, I personally do not support the reduction of targets. Uhm, uh, ja. I hope that answers the question."

Magwanishe: "No, it doesn't, DM [deputy minister]."

The department's director-general, Doctor Mashabane, said its budget has not increased over the past five years and had to absorb salary increases from its own budget.

He and department officials explained the rationale behind some of the adjusted targets, but Magwanishe was unconvinced.

Mashabane also apologised to the committee if they created the impression of disrespecting the committee.

"We want to apologise, if, really, we come across as contemptuous and disrespectful to this committee. There can never be on our part any form of intention to say we want to disrespect this committee," he said.

One of the targets displeasing the committee is: "To address the scourge of fraud and corruption which continues to pose risks within the public service, undermine the rule of law and impedes the government's efforts to achieve its socio-economic development and service delivery objectives and the department's plan to investigate and finalise 70% of all reported corruption cases."

ANC MP Wilma Newhoudt-Druchen questioned why the department only wanted to finalise 70% of corruption cases instead of 100%.



"We just did not want to overcommit," said deputy director-general Conny Mametja.

She added due to the complexity of some cases; the department could not finalise all cases within the reporting cycle.

"Sometimes, it takes quite a lot of time," Mametja said, adding while the target referred to the finalising of cases, it did not mean that 100% of corruption cases were not investigated.

Magwanishe remained unconvinced about the targets.

"I find it very unfair that the APP is submitted late to us."

He said the targets were reworked, and the committee was just expected to approve the budget.



"Last year, we were unhappy, as we are [now], and it is continuing. At some point, it must stop.

"You can't submit an APP and expect us to approve it."

Magwanishe proposed the committee should meet again with the department, this time with Lamola present, just on the targets.

"They must bring us something that is well-motivated."

Breytenbach and ANC MP Nomathemba Maseko-Jele supported his proposal.

Magwanishe said:

Should you continue to behave this way, we are just going to go ahead and not approve the budget.

Jeffery said the meeting had been "very useful".



"We also have our own problems with the department in terms of getting briefed, getting information, those kinds of things. One has to be careful of not being accused of being operational or interfering."

He added they had to take care, because staff would accuse them of bullying if they asked for reports too often.

As the governing party, it would be highly unusual for the ANC not to support passing a department's budget.

While opposition parties often vote against departments' budgets, ANC MPs will often raise some concerns, but end their budget vote speeches with the following: "The ANC supports this budget."

The department's budget will be debated on 30 May, and Magwanishe's proposed meeting would have to be before that.



