1h ago

Share

Kholeka Gcaleka among the candidates to be the new Public Protector

accreditation
Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka is among 38 candidates nominated to fill the position of Public Protector. File image.
Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka is among 38 candidates nominated to fill the position of Public Protector. File image.
Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images
  • Kholeka Gcaleka received the most nominations to become the new Public Protector.
  • There are 38 candidates, including advocate Ike Khumalo, who was accused of instigation after the July 2021 riots.
  • The candidates' CVs are available for public comment.

Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka is in the running to fill the position permanently after she was nominated by 17 people.

The National Assembly's Ad Hoc Committee to Nominate a Person for Appointment as Public Protector was presented with 53 nominations and 17 applications to fill the post to be left vacant when incumbent Busisiwe Mkhwebane's term of office expires on 14 October.

Mkhwebane was nominated by four people, but she was among those whose nominations didn't comply with the committee's processes or whose nominations were not accepted. The advocate who represented her at the parliamentary inquiry for her removal, Dali Mpofu SC, is also on this list.

After Mkhwebane was suspended by President Cyril Ramaphosa in June last year, Gcaleka, who is the Deputy Public Protector, has been acting in her stead. 

It appears that the people on this list may not even know that they have been nominated. The DA's Glynnis Breytenbach, who serves on the committee, was nominated by two people, but told the committee she didn't know she was nominated.

READ | SSA to screen candidates to succeed former employee Mkhwebane as Public Protector

The chairperson of the committee, the ANC's Cyril Xaba, said the onus was on the people nominating to inform the people they wanted to nominate whether they accepted the nomination.

Also on this list are several judges, including Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo, and a number of high-profile advocates, like Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, Kate Hofmeyr, Muzi Sikhakhane and Michelle le Roux. Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela was also on the list.

The committee decided to discard these nominations, with the EFF's objection.

It left the committee with 38 candidates, who cleared the first hurdle of the sifting process.

Joining Gcaleka on this list is advocate Ike Khumalo, who was arrested and charged with incitement after the July 2021 riots. It appears the charges have since been dropped. Among his clients is Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Dlamini.

He applied for the job, but was also nominated by Fezile Dyele.

Also nominated is former attorney Buang Jones, formerly of the South African Human Rights Commission. He was interviewed for Deputy Public Protector in 2019, as was former Eastern Cape sports, arts and culture MEC advocate Sonwabile Mancotywa, who is now nominated for Public Protector.

The redacted CVs of the 38 candidates are published on Parliament's website for public comment until 21 July.

The committee agreed that the comments should test the suitability of the candidate, based on the requirements prescribed in legislation, and whether they were fit and proper to hold such a position.

On 26 July, the committee will decide how many and which candidates are shortlisted for interviews.

READ | Section 194 inquiry may conclude earlier due to Mkhwebane ignoring deadlines

As part of the selection process, all shortlisted candidates will be subjected to processes such as suitability screening, reference checks and qualification verification. They will also be expected to complete a questionnaire.

The interviews will take place between 21 and 25 August, whereafter the committee will deliberate on a suitable candidate to present to the National Assembly.

The support of 60% of the National Assembly is required for the candidate to be appointed by the president.

This could potentially be a stumbling block for Gcaleka, should she be nominated. Several opposition parties – notably the DA, EFF and ATM – took a dim view of her report on Phala Phala, which exonerated Ramaphosa.

In 2016, the DA was the only party that voted against Mkhwebane's nomination, while Cope abstained.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
busisiwe mkhwebanekholeka gcalekaparliamentpoliticspublic protector
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we saw it play out during lockdown
76% - 485 votes
No, that's a cop-out view from big tobacco
24% - 149 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

10 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

9h ago

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.13
+1.9%
Rand - Pound
23.56
+1.4%
Rand - Euro
20.19
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.31
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Platinum
950.38
+1.8%
Palladium
1,280.80
+2.4%
Gold
1,957.74
+1.3%
Silver
24.13
+4.4%
Brent Crude
79.40
+2.2%
Top 40
71,207
+2.4%
All Share
76,545
+2.2%
Resource 10
63,331
+3.4%
Industrial 25
106,099
+2.0%
Financial 15
16,252
+1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

9h ago

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11 Jul

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

11 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way

11 Jul

Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo