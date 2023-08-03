Lady R report lands on Ramaphosa's desk on Friday, some parts may be made public - Presidency

37m ago

The investigation report into the alleged loading of arms for Russia onto a Russian cargo vessel, the Lady R, in Cape Town, will be handed over to the Presidency on Friday.
Jaco Marais
  • The final investigation report into Lady R will be handed over to the Presidency on Friday.
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed a panel to investigate whether arms were loaded onto the Lady R ship destined for Russia.
  • US Ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety claimed that the vessel was loaded with South African arms for Russia.

The Presidency has hinted that certain aspects of an investigation report into the alleged loading of arms for Russia onto a Russian cargo vessel, the Lady R, in Cape Town will be made public.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to receive the completed report into the matter on Friday.

At a media briefing on Thursday, Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said the report had been completed.

"The panel concluded its investigation, there was a submission that arrived late which caused a minor delay for the panel. The chair of the panel did not request a deadline extension. By the end of business tomorrow [Friday] the report will be completed and will be ready for handover to the president as soon as his schedule permits.

"Once the president has consumed the report he will then decide on the actions to be followed as guided by the report and on the aspects of the report that will be made public,” he said.

READ | Lady R saga: Inquiry hasn't received any evidence that arms were loaded, says Dirco

Ramaphosa appointed the panel in May and it was given six weeks to conclude its work.

This came after US Ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety made claims that the Lady R, which had come to offload equipment for the South Africa National Defence Force (SANDF) at Simon's Town naval base, had loaded arms from South Africa onto the US-sanctioned Russian vessel.

Brigety's accusation that South Africa was supplying weapons to Russia sparked a political firestorm.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor described the incident as distasteful, especially coming soon after the visit to Washington by special envoys appointed by Ramaphosa.

Following a meeting with Brigety and a teleconference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Pandor said no steps would be taken with regard to Brigety's removal.

Previously, News24 reported that no one had handed over any evidence that arms were loaded onto the Lady R to the independent inquiry.

Meanwhile, Magwenya also said the African peace mission to Russia and Ukraine had made several strides.

“The leaders called on the United Nations to take necessary action to release 2 000 tonnes of Russian fertiliser blocked in the European Union sea ports for the immediate and free delivery to African countries. Leaders agreed to continue their dialogue,” he said.



