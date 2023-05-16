1h ago

Share

#LadyRussiagate | Putin, Zelensky accept African leaders' peace mission to end war, says Ramaphosa

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • African leaders are now officially entering the fray to bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine war.
  • On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a delegation of African leaders will go on a peace mission to both countries.
  • Ramaphosa will join the heads of state from Zambia, Senegal, Congo, Uganda, and Egypt on the mission.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, have agreed to receive a peace mission led by six African heads of state to end the war between the two countries.

This according to President Cyril Ramaphosa who is leading the delegation.

Over the weekend, he presented an African leaders' peace mission to Putin and Zelensky during separate telephone calls.

Ramaphosa made this announcement at a press briefing on the official visit by Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday.

"Principal to our discussions are efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the devastating conflict in the Ukraine, its cost in human lives and impact on the African continent.

"In this regard, I presented the initiative on behalf of African heads of state, from Zambia, Senegal, Congo, Uganda, Egypt and South Africa," he said.

READ | #LadyRussiagate | US ambassador 'totally misrepresented our country and government' - Naledi Pandor

According to Ramaphosa, the two leaders agreed to receive the mission and the African heads of state in both Moscow and Kyiv.

"I agreed with both President Putin and President Zelensky to commence with preparations for engagements with the African heads of state.

"The Secretary General of the United Nations [António Guterres] was briefed and welcomed the initiative," he said.

The war in Ukraine has become a hot potato for the South African government following the fallout from US Ambassador Reuben Brigety's accusations that South Africa may have provided arms to the Kremlin.

Brigety's claims, which he was lambasted for going public with, will now form the subject of an independent inquiry led by a retired judge.

After meeting with International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor on Friday, the ambassador tweeted he was "grateful" for the opportunity to "correct any misimpressions left by my public remarks".

Should all countries sanction Russia for the war in Ukraine? Sign up for our global dialogue programme and get matched for a conversation

Shortly after Ramaphosa reiterated the country was firmly non-aligned in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Russian Defence Force announced South Africa's army chief was in Moscow to discuss "combat readiness".

The Department of International Relations has since distanced itself from Lieutenant-General Lawrence Mbatha's unannounced trip to Russia.

South Africa has refused to condemn the conflict in Ukraine, which has largely isolated Moscow on the international stage.

But its claims of neutrality, and that of being non-aligned, have been undermined by the ruling ANC's December 2022 resolution that the US had "provoked the war with Russia over Ukraine, hoping to put Russia in its place".


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
volodomyr zelenskycyril rama­phosavladimir putinrussiaukrainediplomacypolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you be getting your hands on a copy of André de Ruyter's newly released memoir?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I want all the Eskom dirt
56% - 1398 votes
No, we've heard it all already
44% - 1117 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | Undercover brother: André de Ruyter writes an Eskom tell-all featuring spies, sabotage...

15 May

LISTEN | Undercover brother: André de Ruyter writes an Eskom tell-all featuring spies, sabotage and subversion
LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA

15 May

LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA
LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?

05 May

LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?

03 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.07
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
23.82
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.72
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.71
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.0%
Platinum
1,064.32
-0.2%
Palladium
1,515.38
-0.6%
Gold
2,002.58
-0.7%
Silver
23.84
-1.1%
Brent Crude
75.23
+1.4%
Top 40
72,763
-0.2%
All Share
78,092
-0.2%
Resource 10
69,091
-0.7%
Industrial 25
108,178
0.0%
Financial 15
14,886
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants

15 May

WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants
WATCH | Hermanus pupils give stranded paraglider a safe landing with high jump...

12 May

WATCH | Hermanus pupils give stranded paraglider a safe landing with high jump mattresses
'I saw him in a panic': 'Hero' UK Ironman triathlete saves boy from drowning at...

10 May

'I saw him in a panic': 'Hero' UK Ironman triathlete saves boy from drowning at Cape Town beach
Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first...

08 May

Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first heart surgery
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

12h ago

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

09 May

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo