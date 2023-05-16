LadyRussiagate | Putin, Zelensky accept African leaders' peace mission to end war, says Ramaphosa

African leaders are now officially entering the fray to bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine war.

On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a delegation of African leaders will go on a peace mission to both countries.

Ramaphosa will join the heads of state from Zambia, Senegal, Congo, Uganda, and Egypt on the mission.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, have agreed to receive a peace mission led by six African heads of state to end the war between the two countries.

This according to President Cyril Ramaphosa who is leading the delegation.

Over the weekend, he presented an African leaders' peace mission to Putin and Zelensky during separate telephone calls.

Ramaphosa made this announcement at a press briefing on the official visit by Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday.

"Principal to our discussions are efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the devastating conflict in the Ukraine, its cost in human lives and impact on the African continent.

"In this regard, I presented the initiative on behalf of African heads of state, from Zambia, Senegal, Congo, Uganda, Egypt and South Africa," he said.

According to Ramaphosa, the two leaders agreed to receive the mission and the African heads of state in both Moscow and Kyiv.

"I agreed with both President Putin and President Zelensky to commence with preparations for engagements with the African heads of state.

"The Secretary General of the United Nations [António Guterres] was briefed and welcomed the initiative," he said.

The war in Ukraine has become a hot potato for the South African government following the fallout from US Ambassador Reuben Brigety's accusations that South Africa may have provided arms to the Kremlin.

Brigety's claims, which he was lambasted for going public with, will now form the subject of an independent inquiry led by a retired judge.

After meeting with International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor on Friday, the ambassador tweeted he was "grateful" for the opportunity to "correct any misimpressions left by my public remarks".

Shortly after Ramaphosa reiterated the country was firmly non-aligned in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Russian Defence Force announced South Africa's army chief was in Moscow to discuss "combat readiness".

The Department of International Relations has since distanced itself from Lieutenant-General Lawrence Mbatha's unannounced trip to Russia.

South Africa has refused to condemn the conflict in Ukraine, which has largely isolated Moscow on the international stage.

But its claims of neutrality, and that of being non-aligned, have been undermined by the ruling ANC's December 2022 resolution that the US had "provoked the war with Russia over Ukraine, hoping to put Russia in its place".



