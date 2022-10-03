1h ago

add bookmark

'Majority of illegal miners can't be classified as small fish’ - Mantashe

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gwede Mantashe addresses the media at a press conference at the party headquarters, Chief Albert Luthuli House.
Gwede Mantashe addresses the media at a press conference at the party headquarters, Chief Albert Luthuli House.
(Photo by GULSHAN KHAN / AFP)
  • The vast majority of illegal miners in South Africa cannot be classified as 'small fish'.
  • This is according to Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe.
  • Mantashe says zama zamas violate the country's laws, including being in the country illegally.

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe says that most illegal miners cannot be classified as "small fish".

This is because the so-called zama zamas violated the country's laws – starting with being in the country illegally.

According to Mantashe, his department has finalised the artisanal and small-scale Mining Policy of 2022 in line with the recommendations of the Human Rights Commission.

In response to a written parliamentary question from EFF MP Dumisani Mthenjane, Mantashe said his department was assisting the police in combating illicit mining activities.

READ | FACT CHECK | No, Minister Mantashe, Eskom is not letting 20 000MW generation capacity sit 'idle'

Mthenjane asked Mantashe about the department’s plan to deal with illicit mining activity.

"The investigation of organised crime resides with the South African Police Services and not DMRE. The investigation of the so-called 'big sharks' is the responsibility of the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation Unit (DPCI) which investigates the organised crime element in illicit mining offences. The investigation is being conducted by SAPS and the Department provides technical support," Mantashe said.

He added:

The vast majority of the illegal miners cannot be classified as small fish because they themselves violate a number of laws, including being in the country illegally.

"We should also not forget that those that have been charged with the heinous crime against the young women of our country in West Rand are these so-called 'small fish', and they are not small fish but hardened criminals."

In August, Mantashe told the National Council of Provinces that the country needed a dedicated team to clamp down on illegal mining in the country.

This came on the back of violent protests that erupted recently on Gauteng's West Rand, sparked by the gang rapes of eight women in Krugersdorp, allegedly by suspected illegal miners.

The women were raped while filming a music video at a Krugersdorp mine dump.

In 2014, the South African Human Rights Commission held investigative hearings into unregulated artisanal mining.

READ | WATCH | Jagersfontein floods: Ramaphosa promises probe, support for residents

The hearing revealed that, in South Africa, artisanal mining is not legally recognised, despite its growth and the potential opportunities it offers, economically and socially.

Furthermore, these unregulated activities were synonymous with social, health and environmental ills, making it even more challenging to condone and manage. 

"In complying with the recommendations of the Human Rights Commission, the department now has finalised [the] artisanal and small-scale Mining Policy of 2022.

"The purpose of the policy is to create a foundation for the formulation of a dedicated artisanal and small scale mining legal framework; promote optimal and orderly exploitation of mineral resources for the benefit of all South Africans; develop mechanisms to legalise artisanal and small scale mining operations and bring them within the mainstream economy; promote health, safety and sound environmental management practices; facilitate entry and meaningful participation by the historically disadvantaged and contributes to job creation, economic growth and poverty alleviation," Mantashe said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gwede manta­shepoliticscrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The ANC's leadership race is heating up. Who do you think will be elected party president at Nasrec in December?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has got it in the bag
7% - 482 votes
I foresee a second term for Cyril Ramaphosa
82% - 5949 votes
Don’t discount a Zweli Mkhize win
11% - 783 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?

17 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.95
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.12
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.55
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.63
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.8%
Gold
1,669.83
+0.5%
Silver
20.07
+5.5%
Palladium
2,224.82
+2.7%
Platinum
893.00
+3.3%
Brent Crude
85.14
-2.4%
Top 40
57,746
+0.6%
All Share
64,075
+0.6%
Resource 10
61,384
+1.9%
Industrial 25
77,405
+0.0%
Financial 15
13,803
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Theatre company in Athlone show off their talents to schools for free

27 Sep

Theatre company in Athlone show off their talents to schools for free
'Now on to number one!': School in Pinelands targets global recognition

27 Sep

'Now on to number one!': School in Pinelands targets global recognition
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa

4h ago

Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa
From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to...

30 Sep

From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to celebrate 70 years of passenger flights
Imagine a World Without Waste – Coca-Cola can, and here’s how you can help

30 Sep

Imagine a World Without Waste – Coca-Cola can, and here’s how you can help
Coca-Cola water stewardship in South Africa

29 Sep

Coca-Cola water stewardship in South Africa
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22269.15) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo