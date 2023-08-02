48m ago

Malema's 'Kill the boer' has South Africans 'cowering from each other', Steenhuisen tells Ramaphosa

DA leader John Steenhuisen.
  • DA leader John Steenhuisen has penned an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa over EFF leader Julius Malema chanting "Kill the boer".
  • In it, Steenhuisen says Ramaphosa has never condemned Malema for the EFF's divisive comments.
  • Malema has faced a barrage of criticism after chanting "Kill the boer" at the EFF's 10th anniversary celebrations in Johannesburg.

DA leader John Steenhuisen claims South Africans are cowering away from each other out of fear after EFF leader Julius Malema chanted the controversial "Kill the boer, kill the farmer" song.

In an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, Steenhuisen said it was not the first time that Malema had incited anarchy and citizen-on-citizen violence.

"As the world watches Julius Malema unstitch the very fabric of South African society, and undo the South African dream with absolute impunity, South Africans now cower away from each other, fearful of their fellow man," he wrote.

"All because you refuse to call out and condemn those who dare to spit in the face of Nelson Mandela and the sacrifices he and many others made for the South Africa we all so desperately want to call our own."

Over the weekend, Malema chanted the controversial "Kill the boer, kill the farmer" during the EFF's 10th anniversary celebrations at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

According to Steenhuisen, the longer Malema uses racial nationalism and "Chavez-style" rhetoric to pull South Africa apart, the more disgusted and dissuaded investors will become with the country.

"The more our country will suffer from poverty and inequality as the world abandons us - a nation once revered for our unity and peaceful disposition. Mr President, your continued silence on Julius Malema as chief antagonist to the South African dream is deafening," he said.

Steenhuisen added that Malema had mimicked the sound of machine gun in front of members of his "political cult", who answered with thunderous approval.

"For millions of South Africans, this was a spinechilling reminder of the horrors of our violent and divisive past. It struck fear into the heart of our nation," he wrote.

Steenhuisen also took a swipe at Ramaphosa for refusing to condemn Malema's repeated "hateful utterances".

"[It] has shown our country what kind of man you are, and indeed what kind of president you are: One who seemingly condones racial division and hatred, and whose oath of office means little to nothing when the blood of innocent citizens is shed at the command of one man and his red cult."

Steenhuisen also quoted the words of American novelist Walter Mosley: "Our collective freedom depends on our ability to defend the rights of others."

Earlier this week, the DA leader announced that the party would file charges against Malema and the ANC with the United Nations Human Rights Council.

When approached for comment, EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said: "He (Steenhuisen) can go to hell."

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya is yet to respond to questions from News24.

Once received, they will be added.

