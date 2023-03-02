1h ago

Mapisa-Nqakula rejects EFF's request to reinvestigate Ramaphosa's Phala Phala 'crimes'

Malaika Ditabo
  • Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula dismissed EFF's request to reinvestigate the Phala Phala case after the Constitutional Court dismissed President Cyril Ramaphosa's application.
  • The EFF called for the Speaker to establish an impeachment and an ad hoc committee.
  • The party said it would pursue legal action if Mapisa-Nqakula refused to meet their requests to reassess the scandal. 

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has shut down the EFF's request for Parliament to reinvestigate President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala scandal. 

In response to the EFFs request, Mapisa-Nqakula said: "The National Assembly does not permit the establishment of a Section 89 inquiry against the president without a prescribed process." 

This comes after the party appealed to Mapisa-Nqakula to set aside resources to investigate the robbery at Ramaphosa's farm, gain access to footage, and conduct interviews with all Ramaphosa's employees, including his advisor and protector.  

The EFF also wanted the matter included in the agenda of Thursday's National Programming Committee so the party can propose that the establishment of a Section 89 impeachment committee be scheduled for this afternoon.

The EFF's request comes after the Constitutional Court dismissed Ramaphosa's application to overturn findings by an independent Parliament panel. 

The independent Section 89 panel released its report last year and found prima facie evidence that Ramaphosa breached anti-corruption laws and had constitutional questions to answer regarding his actions following the theft of foreign currency from his game farm in February 2020.  

READ | Ramaphosa's political paralysis on spectacular display as crucial decisions neglected

Ramaphosa came under fire after allegations made by former spy boss Arthur Fraser.

In her response, Mapisa-Nqakula said: "The ConCourt order made no findings in relation to the merits of the panel report or the validity of the decision of the [National] Assembly." 

This was echoed by the president's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, who said: "That judgment just says there is no case for the ConCourt to be petitioned directly. It's therefore not a blow to the president as others have been alluding to." 

In its statement, the EFF said it would pursue legal action against Mapisa-Nqakula if she refused to follow through with their appeal. 

"We, as the EFF, demand that Mrs Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula must save herself from humiliation and from being held personally liable for the court action we are going to pursue and win if she refuses to set up accountability mechanisms against Mr Ramaphosa on Phala Phala crimes."

eff nosiviwe mapisa-nqakula cyril ramaphosa parliament party politics politics phala phala report
