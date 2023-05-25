Mashatile refuses to condemn Uganda's homophobic law – says 'we'll be engaging them'

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has refused to condemn outright Uganda's law against the LGBTQIA+ community.

Responding to questions in the National Assembly on Thursday, Mashatile said the South African Constitution outlaws any unfair discrimination, and LGBTQIA+ rights are respected.

He said South Africa would seek to persuade countries where this is not the case but dodged a question on whether South Africa would refer Uganda to the African Union's Court for Human and Peoples’ Rights.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has refused to condemn outright Uganda’s state-sponsored homophobia, where a law criminalises same-sex relations.

Mashatile was asked directly by DA MP Emma Powell during a question session in the National Assembly on Thursday whether he is "willing to stand at the podium and to openly condemn Uganda's state-sponsored homophobia".

Mashatile responded: "Am I prepared to condemn? I am prepared to engage. I think it is the most constructive way. Thank you very much, we’ll be engaging them."

Powell said Uganda is part of the African Union, and any member state can make referrals to the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights when a member state is actively violating human rights. She asked if South Africa would make such a referral.

Mashatile chose not to answer that question.

The original question was posed by GOOD MP Brett Herron, who asked: "Whether, considering that Uganda is on the precipice of creating a state where homophobia will be rampant and peaceful citizens could lose their lives as the president of Uganda, Mr Yoweri Museveni, is allegedly calling for much more severe punishment of members of the LGBTQIA community, he intends leading any peace missions to Uganda to protect human rights and maintain peace and stability in Uganda and on the continent; if not, what is the position in this regard; if so, what are the relevant details?"

This is against the backdrop of the Ugandan legislature passing the controversial Anti-Homosexuality Bill in March, which outlaws consensual same-sex relations, punishable by prison sentences.

Mashatile said the South African Constitution outlaws all unfair discrimination on the basis of sex, gender or sexual orientation, whether committed by the government or by a private party.

"For this reason, the government strongly believes that the rights of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Intersex, Queer/Questioning, Asexual (LGBTQIA+) are human rights," he said.

"This matter is currently under discussion within our ranks."

He said government must "engage persuasively" with countries not recognising LGBTQIA+ people's human rights.

"We must endeavour to persuade because the fact that 67 countries in question criminalise LGBTQIA+ people, is indicative of the truism that our outlook of our laws is not really universal."

We must endeavour to persuade because the fact that the 67 countries in question criminalise LGBTQIA+ people is indicative of the truism that our outlook and our laws are not universal. #MashatileQandA pic.twitter.com/EGWp5oNFG3 — Paul Mashatile???? (@PMashatile) May 25, 2023

"We cannot, therefore, impose our will on other countries, but we can persuade them. We will have engagement with them," he said.

"Basically, the point I’m making is, 'Yes, we have seen the resurgence of this as it is happening in Uganda'."

He said government would "seek to influence them in various fora".

In his follow-up question, Herron said human rights are absolute and universal, and when "South Africa struggled for freedom from human rights abuses, based on race, we relied on the universality of the right to be free, and we relied on the international community to recognise their moral obligations to support the right to a free and democratic South Africa".

"We did not accept sovereignty as an acceptable excuse for a nation to turn a blind eye," he said.

"Deputy President, do we not have a moral, legal and reciprocal duty to take positive action to defend the lives of Ugandans who face state-sponsored murder?"

Mashatile said South Africa must be realistic.

"When we accept that principles must be universal, we cannot just impose them to other countries. So the issue of sovereignty can’t be undermined. I mean, I can't just walk into Uganda and say: 'You shall do this.' But the point I'm making is this, we will persuade them."

