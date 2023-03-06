2h ago

Minister Ebrahim Patel becomes MP hours before Ramaphosa's expected Cabinet reshuffle

Jason Felix
Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Ebrahim Patel
  • Another non-parliamentarian in President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet has been sworn in as an MP.
  • Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Ebrahim Patel was sworn in ahead of the Cabinet reshuffle.
  • There are several vacancies in the national executive, most notably that of the deputy president.

Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Ebrahim Patel was sworn in as an MP ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle on Monday. 

This will make space for a non-parliamentary member to be appointed to Ramaphosa's Cabinet.

On Monday, Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo confirmed to News24 that Patel had been sworn in as an MP.

Patel was one of two members of Ramaphosa's Cabinet who were not members of the National Assembly.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, who was sworn in as an MP last month, was the second non-parliamentarian to serve in the national executive.

News24 previously reported that Ramaphosa needed to make space to appoint a minister who was not part of the National Assembly to his executive, to become the Minister of Electricity, which is why his Cabinet reshuffle has been delayed.

By law, Ramaphosa can appoint two ministers who are not MPs to his Cabinet.

Godongwana and Patel occupied these positions.

Speculation is rife that the non-MP who will be co-opted to Ramaphosa's Cabinet is the head of investment and infrastructure in the Presidency, Kgosientso Ramokgopa, who is likely to become the Minister of Electricity.

Earlier in February, former Johannesburg mayor Parks Tau, former KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala, ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile, and the party's second deputy secretary-general Maropene Ramokgopa were sworn in as MPs.

Mashatile is set to replace David Mabuza as the country's deputy president, while Zikalala, Tau, and Ramokgopa are also likely to join Ramaphosa's Cabinet.

Several vacancies have been created in Ramaphosa's Cabinet due to the resignations of Ayanda Dlodlo, the former public service and administration minister, and Mabuza.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula is also set to resign and work full time as the ANC's secretary-general. 

News24 previously reported that among other changes under Ramaphosa's consideration is the reintroduction of a Minister of Intelligence, a mere 18 months after Ramaphosa scrapped the position and assumed oversight responsibility for the State Security Agency (SSA).

Minister of Police Bheki Cele has been linked to the role and is tipped as a suitable candidate.

Ramaphosa's address is at 19:00.

