Mkhwebane inquiry: Has Stalingrad finally fallen as committee moves ahead?

The Section 194 Committee will pose questions to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in written form after she once again failed to find legal representation.

If she fails to answer these questions, either in writing or verbally, the committee will consider the evidence already before it in determining her fitness for office.

The committee accepted the proposal unanimously, but Mkhwebane, whose term of office ends in October, objected.

The Section 194 Committee on Friday chartered a new course to ensure it completes its inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness for office.

This was after she once again showed up without legal representation, having refused to accept the state attorney as her attorney of record.

Committee chairperson Qubudile Dyantyi proposed the committee's members and evidence leaders would submit written questions to Mkhwebane, which she could answer in writing or orally if she so chose.

If she does not answer these questions, the committee will proceed to determine whether she showed misconduct or incompetence, warranting her removal based on the evidence already before it.

In the meantime, Mkhwebane's legal representation will be resolved.

Her counsel will be expected to provide closing arguments to the committee, while the evidence leaders should present a summation of the evidence to it.

READ | SSA to screen candidates to succeed former employee Mkhwebane as Public Protector

The committee would then deliberate, and compile a draft report, which would then be presented to Mkhwebane for her response, which would be her "final audi" opportunity, said Dyantyi.

He added if the committee agreed, he would amend the directives - the rules governing the committee's functioning - accordingly and present the timelines to the committee, evidence leaders and Mkhwebane timeously.

There does not seem to be any other option.

Dyantyi said:

ANC and DA MPs supported his proposal, and it was adopted unanimously.

Dyantyi asked if any member objected to his proposal. There was none.

"It's my objection, chairperson!" said Mkhwebane, who is not an MP as she acknowledged earlier in the meeting.

ALSO READ | Mkhwebane, EFF, UDM, ATM seek to turn inquiry into her fitness for office into investigation of Dyantyi

Mkhwebane said the process they now wanted to take was not in the directives, and it was an "unlawful process", and it was exactly what the late Tina Joemat-Pettersson said they would do.

Mkhwebane said:

I will not answer any question without my legal representation.

"I reject your proposal as presented. Because it is in violation of the Constitution,” she said, without explaining how it violates the Constitution.

Mkhwebane's mention of Joemat-Pettersson, who died on Monday, relates to allegations she sought bribes from Mkhwebane's husband, David Skosana, of R200 000 each for herself, Dyantyi and ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina.

Dyantyi and Majodina strongly denied the allegations.

Skosana laid a complaint with the police, and Mkhwebane with Parliament's Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests.

She also insists Dyantyi recuses himself.

READ | 'New impediments' at the 11th hour: Mkhwebane dodges witness box once again

At Wednesday's meeting, Dyantyi said he would entertain applications for his recusal if they were submitted by 13:00 on Friday. He would then respond by 13:00 on Monday.

During Friday's meeting, Mkhwebane asked Dyantyi if he would recuse himself.

"I just need to hear that information so that I can put it on record," she said.

It was about an hour before the deadline for the recusal application would pass, and Dyantyi said he was yet to receive such an application.

Mkhwebane said: "I've sent a letter through RMT attorneys that I won't be making an application, because I don't have any attorneys."

Dyantyi said he had received this letter and would respond to it "as a letter".

The issue of Mkhwebane's legal representation has been the latest battle in a war of attrition with the committee.

She launched numerous court challenges against the process necessitating postponements, called irrelevant witnesses, applied unsuccessfully for the recusal of Dyantyi and DA MP Kevin Mileham, and the evidence leaders, and her advocate, Dali Mpofu, filibustered during committee proceedings.

Newsletter Weekly The Political Insider News24's expert team takes you into the inner workings of politics in South Africa as we gear up for the 2024 national elections and beyond.

This meant the process, which was initially scheduled to be completed by September last year, with R4.5 million as Mkhwebane's legal costs, is ongoing, and her legal costs have burgeoned to R30 million.

The committee, which is constitutionally required to conduct its work within a reasonable time, has, in recent weeks, been under pressure from Parliament to complete its work.

Mkhwebane, whose term of office ends on 14 October, denies she is purposefully delaying the committee and blames the Office of the Public Protector for the "delays and this mess" surrounding her legal fees and representation.