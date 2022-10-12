1h ago

add bookmark

Mkhwebane wants to appeal ruling which prevents her from returning to office

accreditation
Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane at her impeachment hearing.
Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane at her impeachment hearing.
PHOTO: Jan Gerber/News24
  • Busisiwe Mkhwebane asked the court for leave to appeal to the SCA a ruling that prevented her from returning to office.
  • Mkhwebane asked the court to enforce its order overturning Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to suspend her.
  • The full bench said the order to overturn Ramaphosa's decision to suspend must first be confirmed by the Constitutional Court.  

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will ask the Western Cape High Court for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) the ruling that effectively keeps her from returning to office.

On Tuesday, Judges Lister Nuku, Matthew Francis and James Lekhuleni handed down a judgment, which confirmed that the Constitutional Court must first confirm their order to overturn Mkhwebane's suspension before it takes effect.

On 9 September, the same judges ruled that President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to suspend Mkhwebane, a day after she announced her office would investigate him in terms of the Executive Members Ethics Act complaint over the 2020 break-in at his Phala Phala farm, and a day before the Western Cape High Court ruled on Mkhwebane's attempt to interdict such a move, was improper.

The court stated: 

In our view, the hurried nature of the suspension of [Mkhwebane] in the circumstances, notwithstanding that a judgment of the full court was looming on the same subject matter, leads this court to an ineluctable conclusion that the suspension may have been retaliatory and, hence, unlawful.

After the DA launched an application to appeal that ruling to the Constitutional Court, thereby immediately suspending it, Mkhwebane brought an application for its immediate enforcement – which both the DA and Ramaphosa opposed.

READ | 'Long on sophistry, short on legal authority': High Court slams Mkhwebane's bid to return to work

The full bench dismissed this application in Tuesday's judgment and ordered Mkhwebane to pay most of the DA's legal costs.

The court agreed with both the DA and Ramaphosa that the president's decision to suspend Mkhwebane had to be referred to the Constitutional Court for confirmation "independent of any steps taken by any of the parties" – and, as such, that the law governing the immediate enforcement of orders "has no application" in this case.

The bench said advocate Dali Mpofu SC's arguments on behalf of Mkhwebane "misstates the law and is a gross mischaracterisation of the reasons underpinning the court's finding in this regard".

"One would normally expect that, having identified the issues to be determined, the parties will be aware when a dispute entails a declaration of constitutional invalidity that requires confirmation by the Constitutional Court," the judges stated in their ruling. "But, perhaps, this places too much reliance on the parties to apply their common sense."

This is the ruling Mkhwebane now wants to challenge at the SCA.

The spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation, Mzwanele Manyi, tweeted the covering page of Mkhwebane's urgent notice to apply for leave to appeal. 

Mkhwebane's intended appeal comes somewhat as a surprise, as the Constitutional Court is set to hear the matter next month. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
busisiwe mkhwebanecape townwestern capepublic protectorpolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
11% - 341 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
68% - 2162 votes
Building his relationship with UK PM Liz Truss
1% - 24 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
21% - 672 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.29
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.26
-1.5%
Rand - Euro
17.73
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.47
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.2%
Gold
1,668.43
+0.1%
Silver
18.90
-1.4%
Palladium
2,135.00
+0.4%
Platinum
882.00
-0.8%
Brent Crude
94.29
-2.0%
Top 40
58,177
-0.1%
All Share
64,528
-0.1%
Resource 10
61,191
-0.5%
Industrial 25
78,390
+0.7%
Financial 15
13,974
-1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
'The thrill of racing is what I like most about sailing' – Young SA sailor ready...

10 Oct

'The thrill of racing is what I like most about sailing' – Young SA sailor ready to take on Cape2Rio
To everyone else he's just the courier guy but for this Durban toddler Mfundo is...

10 Oct

To everyone else he's just the courier guy but for this Durban toddler Mfundo is her bestie and she adores him
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha

05 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22284.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo