14m ago

Share

Mkhwebane's inquiry postponed again due to legal representation impasse

accreditation
Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Jan Gerber, News24
  • The Section 194 inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness for office had to be postponed yet again because she doesn't have legal representation.
  • The attorneys who represented her earlier, Seanego Attorneys, are no longer available.
  • MPs from the DA and IFP expressed concerns about delaying tactics, while the ATM, EFF and UDM supported a further, undetermined postponement.

The inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness for office has been postponed indefinitely so that she can find legal representation.

Mkhwebane's term of office expires in October.

Last Monday, when the hearing was scheduled to resume, the inquiry committee had to postpone it by a week to allow Mkhwebane to find legal representation. The postponement was extended to Wednesday.

Yet, on Wednesday, Mkhwebane appeared before the committee without legal representation once again.

The current impasse started on 1 March, when the Office of the Public Protector informed Mkhwebane that it would not be able to continue to foot her mounting legal bill in the coming financial year, starting on 1 April.

She didn't brief advocate Dali Mpofu, SC, and his team, consisting of two junior advocates and two representatives from Seanego Attorneys, beyond 31 March.

READ | 'Unrealistic and absurd': Mkhwebane's inability to find lawyers for R4m forces inquiry postponement

Her testimony screeched to a halt when she insisted that the state should pay for her legal defence against impeachment.

Meanwhile, with Parliament and Treasury's involvement, the Office of the Public Protector found a further R4 million from its retained surplus from the 2021-22 financial year, and availed this for the costs until the end of the process.

Although she couldn't find lawyers to represent her at the inquiry, she managed to brief lawyers to lodge another court challenge against the process.

She described the R4 million as "unrealistic and absurd" in her founding affidavit.

With the funding resolved, the issue now is finding legal representation, which she is entitled to in terms of a Constitutional Court ruling.

Mkhwebane insists it is up to the Office of the Public Protector to appoint her legal representation.

She told the committee:

So, I was waiting for them to approach Seanego.

The attorneys who previously represented Mkhwebane in the proceedings, Seanego Attorneys, indicated that they were no longer available.

Despite a slew of letters between the committee, Mkhwebane, the Office of the Public Protector and the solicitor-general, the issue couldn't be resolved by Wednesday.

The parties that have done Mkhwebane's bidding in the committee throughout the proceedings - the EFF, ATM and UDM - said the hearing should be postponed. They questioned why the meeting was called in the first place.

READ | Mapisa-Nqakula wants Mkhwebane fitness inquiry done by the end of the month

DA MP Kevin Mileham said the committee had bent over backwards to assist Mkhwebane in finding legal representation. The fact that Mkhwebane didn’t continue with Seanego had nothing to do with the committee, and the Constitutional Court ruling said that she should be assisted, not represented, he added.

He was concerned about delaying tactics and that the same thing could happen in three weeks.

IFP MP Zandile Majozi concurred with Mileham.

She said:

I think the committee has been supporting the Public Protector. We have given her enough support.

"Honestly, I think sometimes we are just playing tactical games here," Majozi said, adding that there appeared to be an attempt to push the proceedings until October.

Committee chairperson Qubudile Dyantyi said he "appreciates" their impatience. However, he had to postpone the hearing until Mkhwebane could find legal assistance. He said members must be on "standby" and they will be told when they could proceed.

Parliament's schedule is currently jampacked, with all departments and entities' budgets being debated in the National Assembly, along with other committee work.

Furthermore, the National Assembly will take a longer than usual constituency period in the winter, with the House rising on 18 June and returning on 31 August. It would be possible for the committee to continue with its work during the constituency break.

At the start of Wednesday's meeting, Dyantyi acknowledged last week's meeting of the National Assembly Programming Committee, where National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula expressed her wish for the committee to complete its work by the end of May.

"So, it is either the process continues until the end of May, or the process collapses, and in that case, it means the Public Protector walking away, without a conclusion of the case," Mapisa-Nqakula said.

The senior MPs on the programming committee didn't support the notion that the process be allowed to collapse.

While Mkhwebane told the committee on Wednesday that she, too, wanted the proceedings concluded "speedily", she has been in a war of attrition with the committee.

She launched numerous court challenges against the process, which led to the postponement of the committee's work, called irrelevant witnesses, applied unsuccessfully for the recusal of Dyantyi and Mileham, and her now former advocate, Dali Mpofu, SC, filibustered during committee proceedings. The UDM also brought an unsuccessful application for the recusal of the evidence leaders.

This meant the process, which was initially scheduled to be completed by September last year, with R4.5 million as Mkhwebane's legal costs, is still continuing and her legal costs have burgeoned to R30 million.

Want to discuss hotly debated topics with someone from across the world? Sign up for our global dialogue programme and get matched for a conversation


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
public protectorbusisiwe mkhwebanecape townwestern capepolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should SA government take a hard line on the consumption of Prime Hydration in schools?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, let’s avoid becoming a nanny state
52% - 554 votes
Yes, the pupils are getting out of hand
48% - 519 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

3h ago

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
LISTEN | Literacy rates at all-time low, Eskom's power stations could cost you more

10h ago

LISTEN | Literacy rates at all-time low, Eskom's power stations could cost you more
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope

5h ago

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA

15 May

LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.25
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
23.99
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
20.85
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.81
-0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.4%
Platinum
1,070.37
+0.5%
Palladium
1,498.96
-0.1%
Gold
1,987.17
-0.1%
Silver
23.69
-0.3%
Brent Crude
74.91
-0.4%
Top 40
72,810
+0.2%
All Share
78,055
+0.1%
Resource 10
69,153
+0.5%
Industrial 25
108,653
+0.5%
Financial 15
14,736
-1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first

8h ago

Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first
'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain...

8h ago

'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain surgery
WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants

15 May

WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants
WATCH | Hermanus pupils give stranded paraglider a safe landing with high jump...

12 May

WATCH | Hermanus pupils give stranded paraglider a safe landing with high jump mattresses
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

09 May

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo