Mkhwebane's inquiry postponed once again as her lawyers claim they're not ready

Jan Gerber
Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane seen during the first day of her impeachment hearings.
Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane seen during the first day of her impeachment hearings.
PHOTO: Jan Gerber/News24
  • Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s first hearing before the Section 194 committee has been postponed until Wednesday.
  • Her new attorneys claimed that they were not ready to brief her counsel, advocate Dali Mpofu SC, and his two juniors.
  • Mkhwebane's term of office, which ends on 14 October, is the subject of a parliamentary inquiry into her fitness for office.  

The continuation of suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's testimony before the inquiry into her fitness for office, which was supposed to resume on Monday, has been postponed until Wednesday because her legal team isn't ready.

The long-running inquiry is under pressure from Parliament to conclude its work due to the financial and time implications.

Mkhwebane's term of office ends on 14 October.

READ | Mkhwebane's counsel submits new fee structure, which ups Mpofu's rate to R51 000 per day

It hasn't been able to hear more evidence from Mkhwebane since 31 March, because the Office of the Public Protector couldn't continue to fund her burgeoning legal costs into the new financial year.

After the office found R4 million for Mkhwebane, she said couldn't appoint legal representation.

On Friday, the committee was under the impression that the impasse preventing the long-running inquiry from resuming – Mkhwebane's legal fees and representation – had been resolved to the extent that it could resume on Monday.

Want to discuss hotly debated topics with someone from across the world? Sign up for our global dialogue programme and get matched for a conversation

Mkhwebane's previous counsel, advocate Dali Mpofu SC and his juniors, advocates Bright Shabalala and Hangwi Matlhape, have been reappointed at higher fees.

But her new attorneys threw another spanner in the works at the 11th hour in a letter to the committee on Sunday.

Mkhwebane's newly appointed attorney Hope Chaane asked for an "indefinite postponement".

Chaane said Mkhwebane's team wasn't ready to proceed on Monday, as they had only gained access to the inquiry's vast documentary evidence on Thursday, and that they were only informed that the hearings would resume on Friday afternoon.

READ | Mysterious 'professional reasons' cause another delay in Mkhwebane's impeachment

He wrote: "We believe this is not sufficient time for us and our client to prepare for the appearance on 5 June 2023."

Furthermore, Chaane claimed they couldn't brief Mpofu and his team before: the attorneys understood the scope of the work; there was clarity on the R4 million; there was clarity on what would happen once this ran out; and there was "agreement" that the process would continue fairly.

Section 194 committee chair Qubudile Dyantyi, unhappy that this was brought to his attention at the "eleventh hour", decided to allow them a "reprieve" and resume on Wednesday.

"However, I do so reluctantly as I am duty bound to ensure that this process concludes within a reasonable time frame and will endeavour to do so in accordance with the draft programme you have been furnished with," Dyantyi wrote.

'Designed to mislead the public'

Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula responded strongly to claims by Mkhwebane that she dismissed her allegations three ANC MPs, including Dyantyi, had attempted to extort her.

"It is blatantly false and malicious that the Speaker has dismissed advocate Mkhwebane's serious claims or her request for a meeting," reads a statement from parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo.

He said: 

The Speaker is not in a position to either investigate, make findings or 'dismiss' allegations made against Members of Parliament. It is for this reason that when advocate Mkhwebane asked her for guidance or a 'way forward' on how to deal with her allegations, as per her letter, she immediately advised her on the appropriate procedure – which was to lodge a complaint with the Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests.

"The Members' code of conduct emphasises strict confidentiality of all documents, evidence, and information in the possession of the Registrar of Members' Interests. The committee governs [that] Mapisa-Nqakula also said Mkhwene’s claim that she exposed her as a whistleblower is without foundation and seems to be designed to mislead the public.

"The Speaker had kept the details of her email exchange with advocate Mkhwebane confidential and only issued a public statement after the matter was made public through the media. The media story included the contents of a letter, which appear to have been leaked to the journalist as it was exclusively sent to advocate Mkhwebane by the Speaker in response to her request for a meeting.

"Now that advocate Mkhwebane has filed a complaint with the committee, as per the Speaker's advice, she is implored to afford the committee an opportunity to conduct its investigation and desist from continuing to vilify the Speaker and others through the media."

Mkhwebane made the allegations against Mapisa-Nqkakula in an interview with the SABC.

Last Monday, The Star reported that Mkhwebane's husband, David Skosana, had laid a complaint with the police, alleging that ANC MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson had solicited a bribe on behalf of herself, Dyantyi and ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina.

The allegations were publicly denied.

On Friday, the ethics committee announced that it had received a complaint from Mkhwebane.


