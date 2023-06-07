3m ago

Share

Mkhwebane's testimony postponed until Friday, avoiding taking witness stand

accreditation
Jan Gerber
Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Photo: Tebogo Letsie
Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Photo: Tebogo Letsie
  • The inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness for office once again did not hear any testimony from Mkhwebane.
  • The committee will meet again on Friday, where Mkhwebane will be expected to answer questions from the evidence leaders on the CR17 and SARS unit matters.
  • Mkhwebane's recently appointed attorney has fallen ill, and the state attorney will now represent her. 

Beleaguered Public Protector has succeeded in avoiding taking the witness stand on Wednesday, but the inquiry into her fitness for office has only been postponed until Friday.

Last Friday, the committee was under the impression the impasse around Mkhwebane's legal representation had been resolved and scheduled her hearings to continue on Monday.

The Solicitor-General appointed Chaane Attorneys to represent Mkhwebane and to brief her counsel, advocate Dali Mpofu SC, and his two juniors. 

However, on Sunday evening, the committee received a letter from Chaane that Mpofu has not been briefed yet.

The inquiry was postponed until Wednesday.

However, on Wednesday morning, Mkhwebane again appeared before the committee without legal representation.

Her new attorney, Hope Chaane, had since fallen ill and was hospitalised, for an undetermined time, according to the letter his firm presented to the committee, and Mpofu and his team could not be briefed.

The state attorney will now be Mkhwebane's attorney of record and brief Mpofu.

READ | Mkhwebane's inquiry postponed once again as her lawyers claim they're not ready

Meanwhile, Mkhwebane, the EFF, UDM and ATM want committee chairperson Qubudile Dyantyi to recuse himself over allegations that late ANC MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson, Dyantyi and ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina sought bribes from Mkhwebane's husband, David Skosana, on her behalf.

Joemat-Pettersson died on Monday.

Skosana has laid a complaint at the police, and Mkhwebane has laid a complaint at Parliament's Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests, which will investigate the allegations.

While the EFF, UDM and ATM - which have backed Mkhwebane throughout the proceedings - pushed to have the allegations aired in the committee, MPs from the ANC, DA, IFP, FF Plus, and ACDP wanted the committee to proceed with what it was established for: The inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness for office.

Some of these MPs also said there appeared to be attempts to delay the committee's work.

READ | Mkhwebane's counsel submits new fee structure, which ups Mpofu's rate to R51 000 per day

Dyantyi ruled the committee would resume on Friday, when Mkhwebane will be expected to answer questions from evidence leaders on the topics of the CR17/Bosasa and SARS unit matters, to which she has already testified to.

The committee will not deal with the allegations, as it is not the appropriate forum.

The inquiry commenced in mid-July last year and was scheduled to conclude its work by September last year. It is now under pressure from Parliament to conclude its work.

Mkhwebane's term of office ends on 14 October.

The National Assembly has already appointed an ad hoc committee to appoint her successor, which has elected ANC MP Cyril Xaba as its chairperson. This committee is expected to meet again on Thursday.

The Section 194 Committee intends to complete its work by 28 July, according to the programme it adopted on Friday.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
busisiwe mkhwebaneparliamentpolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Many companies are asking employees to return to office full time after years of remote/hybrid settings. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I can't wait to be back!
17% - 849 votes
No thanks, remote work is the future
23% - 1139 votes
Hybrid is the best option to keep everyone happy
59% - 2873 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

1h ago

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

20m ago

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.05
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
23.76
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
20.41
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.73
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.8%
Platinum
1,034.66
-0.5%
Palladium
1,408.98
+0.1%
Gold
1,959.62
-0.2%
Silver
23.59
-0.0%
Brent Crude
76.29
-0.6%
Top 40
71,749
+0.2%
All Share
77,028
+0.2%
Resource 10
69,747
+0.3%
Industrial 25
103,757
-0.1%
Financial 15
15,309
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
PICS | Whale of a time! Orcas frolic before preying on dolphin along Cape's False Bay

03 Jun

PICS | Whale of a time! Orcas frolic before preying on dolphin along Cape's False Bay
PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before...

29 May

PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before kick-off
Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show

24 May

Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo